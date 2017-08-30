Breaking News Bar
 
Boys soccer: Jacobs, Crystal Lake South earn shutout wins

Daily Herald report

Noah Melick and Jimmy Kooi each scored 2 goals Wednesday as Jacobs' boys soccer team defeated Marmion 5-0 in a Barrington tournament contest.

Dan Buirge added a goal for the Golden Eagles (2-2) while Austin Snobel provided 3 assists. Colin Walsh and Melick each added an assist as well.

Anthony Riportella and Preston Kral shared time in goal for Jacobs, each coming up with 2 saves.

Crystal Lake South 7, Antioch 0: CLS was up 3-0 at half and scored 4 more in the second half to earn this nonconference win. Gator goalkeepers Brandon Gorka and Nicolas McDaniel split time each collecting a save for the shutout. Brad Grabowski had 4 goals, Oscar Campos had 2 goals, Nick Langdon had a goal and an assist and Nikolas Getzinger, Alex Canfield, Evan Carlson and Colton Weidner all added assists for the Gators (3-0).

