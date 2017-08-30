Boomers cruise past Beach Bums

The East Division champion Schaumburg Boomers scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning to chase the Traverse City starter and roll to a sixth consecutive win by the final of 12-1.

Zack Weigel put the Boomers on the board with a one-out single, scoring John Holland, who crossed the plate three times in the victory. After a run scored on an error, Tanner Pinkston pushed the lead to 4-0 with a two-run single. James Keller followed with a run-scoring single as well. Keller added a second inning two-run single as the Boomers scored in four different innings. Weigel homered as part of a four-run fifth.

The run support was more than enough for the pitching staff. Lars Liguori won his third consecutive start, allowing just one run in five innings on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Liguori moved to 9-4 on the season. Michael Wood, Derek DeYoung and Garrett Kelly finished out the win. Kelly struck out the side in the ninth to punctuate the decision.

Schaumburg, the top offense in the league, amassed 15 hits, marking the eighth game with 15 or more hits this season and the 15th with double-digit runs. Weigel paced the offense, totaling four hits with four RBIs. Keller drove home three while Holland and Pinkston each posted three hits.

The Boomers (64-28), who have set a team record for wins and own the best record in the league, conclude the home portion of the schedule on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. on Fan Appreciation Night which is also a Thirsty Thursday and the final fireworks display of the summer. RHP Brandon Quintero (4-2, 3.51) takes the ball opposite RHP Dominic Reed (0-1, 9.64).