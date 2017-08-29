Record efforts from Fremd in MSL opener

Fremd's girls swimming and diving team got off to a record-breaking start on Tuesday against visiting Buffalo Grove in the first round of Mid-Suburban League dual meets.

The Vikings' 200-yard medley relay of Sophia Kuehn, Rebecca Ballo, Kristina Buzuloiu and Emily Bolger won in 1:51.39, breaking the pool record in that event.

Fremd went on to claim a 102.5-78.5 victory, and Bolger added to the record effort by breaking her own pool mark in the 100 free (54.43).

Bolger also contributed the leadoff leg of the winning 200 free relay.

Other Vikings individual winners included Marie Grzybek in the 500 free, Kuehn in the 200 IM, Lauren Savage in the 50 free, Buzuloiu in the 100 fly and Sarah Rothmeyer in the 100 back.

Buffalo Grove's brightest spots were Emily Schulstad's win in the 200 free, and a winning effort from Gillian Karster (201.90) as the Bison won all three levels of diving.

"We had a great time competing against a terrific BG team," said Fremd coach Andrew Kittrell. "(BG coach Tom Mroz) always produces some great kids with lots of energy and a fun atmosphere on the deck, and I think he is going to have a great season with those girls."

Fremd, which defeated Libertyville in a dual last week, improved to 2-0.

Barrington d. Hersey: Ally Penrod won both the 200 IM (2:10.08) and the 100 breast (1:05.93) in terrific early-season times as the host Fillies handled MSL East contender Hersey 140-46.

Also individual winners in coach Alex Mikolajewski's coaching debut at Barrington were Becca Galovich (200 free), Julie Vega (50 free), Emma Pritchett (100 fly and 100 back), Bridget O'Leary (100 free) and Maggie Graves (500 free).

Conant d. Elk Grove: The host Cougars produced a 135-49 victory to get their MSL dual slate started.

Double winners for Conant included Aly Wooley (50, 100 free) and Megumi Komoto (100 fly, 100 back). The Cougars won all three relays.

Freshman Natalie Wlodarz was a winner for Elk Grove in the 200 IM (2:22.23).

Palatine d. Rolling Meadows: Jane Smith and Ellis Nelson both won twice individually and had legs on the winning medley and 400 free relays as host Palatine defeated Rolling Meadows 105-78.

Smith was tops in the 200 free (1:58.62) and 500 free (5:11.49), while Nelson won the 200 IM (2:17.97) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.23).

Rolling Meadows had a win in the 200 free relay as Abby Wiltse, Abby Losos, Emily Wilt and Jenna Windhorst finished in 1:54.14, edging Palatine's quartet by two one-hundredths of a second.

Prospect d. Schaumburg: The host Knights got off to a great start in duals by winning all three relays and getting a 1-2 placement in the 200 free relay in a 126-57 win.

The Saxons had double winners in sophomore Hana Mollin (50 free, 100 fly) and senior Ingrid Hay (200 IM, 100 back).

Prospect freshman Erin Danielewiz was tops in both the 200 and 500 freestyles, senior Mary Dembowski won the 100 breaststroke and freshman Jackie Vierniesel led a 1-2-3 Knights finish in the 100 free.