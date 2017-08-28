Injured Chicago Cubs closer to getting back

hello

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester (34) throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Chicago.

The Chicago Cubs are closer to getting several key players back, just in time for the Sept. 1 roster expansion.

Ace left-hander Jon Lester threw 47 pitches Monday afternoon in a three-inning simulated game. He faced hitters Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber.

Lester is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list after suffering a bout of shoulder fatigue. The Cubs say they will see how he responds over the next couple of days before making a decision.

It could be that Lester slides back into the rotation Saturday against the Braves and supplants Mike Montgomery, who started Monday night against the Pirates at Wrigley Field.

Contreras is on the DL with a hamstring injury. Although he looked good against Lester, hitting the ball hard, the Cubs caution that he completed "Day 19 of a recovery process of 4-6 weeks."

Shortstop Addison Russell (foot injury) and reliever Justin Grimm (finger) are with Class AAA Iowa on rehab assignments. Russell was slated to start Monday night, take Tuesday off and play again for Iowa on Wednesday. Grimm pitched 1 inning Monday, giving up 1 hit and 1 run (a home run) and striking out two.

"All that stuff -- Jonny throwing, Willson hitting, Addison and Grimmer playing ball tonight -- all that stuff is good," said manager Joe Maddon. "As they get back it becomes obviously even thicker.

"I've been talking about putting the lineup together with the names right now is not that easy, in a good way. But we've got to get out there and play it. Coming off a .500 road trip, which we thought we could have done better with, but we have to be satisfied with that for the moment.

"But getting these guys healthy and getting that energy back should be a positive step forward."

As far as minor-league call-ups for September, general manager Jed Hoyer said Monday there has been "a lot of dialogue, no decisions yet."

Catcher Victor Caratini is a likely call-up, when rosters can expand from 25 men. It's likely the Cubs will bring an arm or two for the bullpen as well.

"We should be well-rested team with guys coming off injury or guys getting enough rest," Hoyer said. "Hopefully we're ready to do that. I think it helps getting those guys back. I think it will energize the clubhouse."

On Lester, Hoyer said: "I thought he looked good. It looked like the ball was coming out well. He seemed happy with the results. But a lot of it is how he feels tomorrow and the next day."

Musical milestone:

Wrigley Field organist Gary Pressy celebrated his 2,500th consecutive game Monday night. He led the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch.

Condolences to a coach:

Pitching coach Chris Bosio is away from the team after the death of his father. Bullpen coach Lester Strode moved into the dugout to sub for Bosio, and quality-assurance coach Henry Blanco moved to the bullpen Monday night.