Top Bears receiver Meredith likely to miss entire season

hello

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith (81) is taken from the field after being injured on a run against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Last year's leading Chicago Bears receiver, Cam Meredith, is expected to miss the entire season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee Sunday.

And free-agent wide receiver Markus Wheaton is sidelined with a fractured finger, so the Bears will have to rely more on players farther down the depth chart.

Holdovers Josh Bellamy, who is out with an ankle injury, and Deonte Thompson, both played supporting roles last season but will have more of an opportunity now. The off-season addition of two other veteran free-agents, Kendall Wright and Victor Cruz, could also help minimize the loss of Meredith.

"We've got other guys," coach John Fox said. "I'm not discounting Cam, but somebody will step up."

Wright (68 yards) and Thompson (78 yards) are tied for the team lead with 6 preseason receptions.

Wright had 3 catches Sunday for 35 yards, and Fox said: "He's new to our locker room, but he's been excellently received. He's got a little fire about him. He's competitive. He's been a good addition."

Adding injury to injury: Although Cam Meredith's knee injury was the most critical, it wasn't the Bears' only one.

Starting cornerback Prince Amukamara left after the first play with an injury to his left ankle. After the game, he was on crutches and wearing a protective walking boot.

Long-snapper Patrick Scales was sidelined with a right knee injury in the second quarter, forcing offensive lineman Bradley Sowell into that spot. Scales was also on crutches after the game with his knee in a brace.

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (foot) and linebacker Dan Skuta (concussion) also were hurt.

Something special:

While the Bears' No. 1 defense was blanking the Titans, special teams contributed to the dominant first half as well.

Backup defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris blocked a punt out the back of the endzone for a safety, giving the visitors a 9-0 lead. Robertson-Harris had 2 sacks a week earlier.

• Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter at @BobLeGere.