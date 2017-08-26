With Long out, Grasu gets a shot at a starting spot on Bears line

hello

If he plays well against Tennessee, Hroniss Grasu could start at center when the Bears open the regular season if Kyle Long remains out of action. Associated Press/file

It's funny how things work out sometimes.

Unless those things happen to you, then it's not so funny.

Heading into the 2016 season, center Hroniss Grasu was set to anchor the Bears' offensive line. The 2015 third-round draft pick out of Oregon got eight starts as a rookie in between neck and knee injuries. It was a learning experience -- in other words, there were ups and downs.

Still, Grasu went into his second season poised to be the opening-day starter. But less than two weeks into training camp, he suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

So, a week before the start of the regular season, the Bears signed three-time Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton and moved rookie guard Cody Whitehair to center.

Whitehair was outstanding, and as a result he came to camp this year as the No. 1 center. Since Grasu was now the backup center, he also had to learn to play guard in order to back up the starting guards, Sitton and Kyle Long, giving him more value on game day as a backup at three positions.

And that was after his yearlong rehab from the knee injury. Now Grasu wears protective braces on both knees as a precaution.

"The way I looked at it is it's just a test," Grasu said. "Just testing my mental toughness. How well can I handle adversity? I could have looked at all the negatives and been pouty about it. But I wasn't."

Grasu's tedious rehab work along with his can-do attitude did not go unnoticed.

"The kid is a real hard worker, and he's a heck of a teammate," coach John Fox said. "He's worked very hard to get back, and he's gaining confidence every day … stacking practices together and understanding how to fit in with your teammates like he has at center. We feel good about him, and giving him more game experience obviously will help him."

Being back in the starting lineup was a reward for all of Grasu's hard work, but he still has more to do after missing an entire season.

"I was just super excited to attack this opportunity, just growing mentally and physically, and I think I've done a pretty good job," he said. "I'm still learning a lot. I'm still getting better. The main thing is just the support that I've had from everybody of just taking it one day at a time, doing all the little things to get back in there and get better."

It didn't take long for Grasu to get back in the starting lineup. And he will make his second straight preseason start in Sunday's noon clash with the Titans in Nashville because Long is still struggling to return from last year's ankle surgery.

Last week, Grasu was back at center and Whitehair was at left guard, where he played at Kansas State.

Learning to play guard has been challenging, but Grasu has some qualities that help.

"First of all, he has a really high football I.Q." Fox said. "Intelligence-wise, assignment-wise, it hasn't been that difficult. It's just getting used to the guy next to you. They're valuable experiences, though. You have to have that flexibility in this league anymore."

When Long can return to play, which won't be for a while, Grasu will likely be a backup again. But if he plays well against the Titans, there's a good chance the Bears open the regular season with Grasu at center and Whitehair at left guard.

Long and Grasu were teammates at Oregon and they're good friends, but you couldn't tell during one of the final days at camp. An agitated Long got an early shower after punching Grasu in the helmet, which wasn't Long's first altercation of the day. But it was quickly forgotten.

"He's one of my best friends," Grasu said. "Just like how brothers fight -- it's training camp. Little things get on your nerves sometimes. Right away (we) worked it out. He's a brother of mine. I love the guy. So it's all good."

It's good that Grasu was wearing a helmet.

"Oh my god," he said. "Very, very thankful."

• Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere.