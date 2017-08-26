Boys soccer: Libertyville shuts out Niles West

Ryan Wittenbrink had 2 goals and an assist to lead Libertyville's boys soccer team in a 4-0 victory over Niles West on Saturday in nonconference play.

The Wildcats also got goals from Greg Krikorian and Evan Rasmussen.

Goalies Chase Eyre and Thomas Pearson combined for 3 saves for Libertyville.

Grayslake Central 1, Hersey 1: Both teams scored in the first half.

The Rams are now 0-0-2 on the season after their second tie in two games.

Senior Jack Spalding headed home a corner from Ethan Mendoza midway through the first half for the Rams' only goal.

"This was more of the same from the last game," Grayslake Central coach Tom Hamilton said. "We created some excellent chances off quick combinations once we settled down and started passing to feet, and the pressure we applied unsettled our opponents and forced turnovers. Unfortunately, we're still working on the timing of our runs, and their keeper made a great save on our penalty kick, so hats off to Hersey for fighting back after going down. However, we feel that, once again, we've outplayed our opponents only to leave with just a share of the spoils.

"Overall, we've played great on both sides of the ball both games so far, but we need to develop that extra bit of sharpness in the box to turn these ties into wins."

Grant 7, Rockford Auburn 0: Grant opened up a 2-0 halftime lead with 5 goals in the second half to get the shutout win.

Lake Zurich 5, Vernon Hills 0: Lake Zurich got goals from five different players in the shutout win.