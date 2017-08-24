Boomers hang on for 5-4 win over Wild Things

WASHINGTON, Pa. -- The East Division champion Schaumburg Boomers held off the Washington Wild Things to tally a 5-4 win in the rubber game of a midweek series on Thursday night.

The start of the game was delayed by over an hour. Washington jumped ahead with a two-out solo homer from Bralin Jackson in the bottom of the first against starter Kit Fowler. Fowler retired the next 11 batters and worked through six innings, allowing just one earned run, to win his fourth of the season. The Boomers tied the game in the third on a double off the wall from Opie Brodbeck. Nick Oddo lifted a sacrifice fly in the fourth to put Schaumburg ahead. After Washington tied the game in the fifth, Sean Godfrey drilled a two-run homer to give the Boomers the lead for good. Jack Parenty added needed insurance with an RBI double in the eighth. Parenty drove home five in the series.

Garrett Kelly and Jake Joyce combined to close out the victory. Kelly struck out three in two innings and Joyce notched a pair of punchouts to pick up his 13th save. The Boomers finished with 10 hits, three of which came from Godfrey. Brodbeck also added a pair of hits and picked up five in the three contests.

The Boomers (59-28), who became the first team to clinch a playoff berth on Tuesday and own the best record in the league, return home for the final six-game homestand of the regular season. The Lake Erie Crushers visit this weekend, beginning Friday night at 6:30 p.m. LHP Lars Liguori (7-4, 3.73) takes the ball in the opener