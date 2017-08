Boys soccer: Geneva downs East Aurora

Eric Anderson scored both goals Wednesday as Geneva opened its boys soccer season with a 2-1 win over East Aurora.

Bode Iga made 7 saves in goal for the Vikings.

Cary-Grove 5, Wheeling 5: Sam Carhart had a hat trick for Cary-Grove in its season-opening tie. Riley Conroy scored 2 goals for the Trojans while assists were added by Oscar Silis, Drake Robinson and Oscar Leon. Sergio Lemus had 7 saves in goal for C-G.