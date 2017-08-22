Mixed review on Giolito's first start for Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

Earlier this month, Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn was talking about top prospect Yoan Moncada, who was experiencing expected highs and lows after coming up from Class AAA Charlotte.

"Obviously, we think the world of Moncada," Hann said. "We think he's going to be a truly fine impact talent on this team for a long time.

"That said, how he does in his first hundred plate appearances doesn't dictate what type of player he's going to be long term and certainly doesn't indicate how this rebuild, so to speak, is going. He is one piece of what we hope to be many that we already have under control in the organization.

"It's not living plate appearance to plate appearance with one individual guy. It's about how it all comes together as a group and candidly, we're not going to know that for several months, if not years, until this group all comes together."

Another piece of the group -- Lucas Giolito -- came up from Charlotte on Tuesday and made his first start for the Sox.

It wasn't great, but it wasn't awful either.

Leaning heavily on a fastball that ran 93-to-95 mph, Giolito pitched 6 innings in his South Side debut and allowed 4 runs on 6 hits.

Armed with a nasty curveball and a changeup that can be effective, Giolito didn't throw too many off-speed pitches in the White Sox's 4-1 loss to the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The 6-foot-6 righty gave up all his runs on fastballs that went for home runs.

Jorge Polanco and Kennys Vargas hit solo shots in the fourth and fifth innings and Eddie Rosario added a 2-run homer in the sixth.

Giolito threw 99 pitches total, and 69 were fastballs.

On the plus side for Giolito, who was acquired from the Washington Nationals in the Adam Eaton trade, he didn't walk a batter and had 4 strikeouts.

In 24 starts with Charlotte, Giolito was 6-10 with a 4.48. In his final 5 outings for the Knights, he was 3-1 with a 1.71 ERA.

With Giolito in the rotation for the rest of the season and Reynaldo Lopez feeling better and expected to pitch again after landing on the disabled list with a strained back, two of the White Sox's expected starters of the future already are in place.

"It's a glimpse of what's to come," manager Rick Renteria said. "I think they should be excited. We're excited to finally get to have them here with us and start to see them a little bit more and we can start to gauge where we're at, where they are in their development. We look forward to kind of starting to scratch the surface of what's coming in the future."