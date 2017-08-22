Minaya emerges as 'diamond in the rough' out of White Sox bullpen

Juan Minaya was bouncing back and forth between the Chicago White Sox and Class AAA Charlotte during the first half of the season. After Sox general manager Rick Hahn traded away most of the bullpen in July and early August, Minaya has done a good job as closer. Associated Press

You root for guys like Juan Minaya.

Claimed off waivers from the Houston Astros in June of 2016, Minaya has been called up by the Chicago White Sox and optioned back to Class AAA Charlotte three times this season.

The 26-year-old reliever has stuck with the Sox since June 26, and after general manager Rick Hahn traded away most of the bullpen, Minaya has emerged as the closer.

"Sometimes you kind of find a little diamond in the rough and so far, he's been kind of our little diamond in the rough," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "He's a hard worker, very detailed in everything he does. He continues to give you a great attitude and he wants the ball whenever you give it to him."

In Minaya's last three appearances, he took the ball in the ninth inning and recorded three straight saves.

"This is a good opportunity," Minaya said. "I never had that before, so now I've got the opportunity and I'm going to work hard. I'm going to take advantage."

Handling the pressure of getting the last three outs of a game is not an easy task, but Minaya is trying to show he's up for the challenge.

"It's one of the most important parts of the game," he said. "To be in the ninth inning is a tough situation right there. Everybody wants to be in that spot. It's a little bit of pressure, but I like it. It's good."

Fulmer's future:

Even though he lasted just 1⅓ innings while allowing 6 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks in Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Twins Monday night, Carson Fulmer was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft and is still a part of the White Sox's future.

"I think it'll impact him, but not in a negative way," manager Rick Renteria said. "I think it'll impact him with an awareness, he'll be able to recognize that there are certain things you're going to have to do to be effective at the major-league level.

"He knows he has the skill. Now it's just a matter of trying to hone in and clean up what it might be that would put him on a better footing. My concern with him is nowhere inclined to think he's going to doubt himself. This kid a pretty confident, very strong-minded young man who I think is going to gather information and kind of figure out a way to be a little better the next time he comes up here."

Davidson on rehab:

Matt Davidson left for a rehab assignment with Class AAA Charlotte on Tuesday.

The power-hitting third baseman has been out since Aug. 2 with a sore right wrist after being hit by a pitch from Toronto starter Marcus Stroman.

Since he's missed so much time and the Sox are well out of contention, Davidson won't be rushed back.

"He's been working very hard doing all the drill work, doing everything to physically keep himself fit to swing," manager Rick Renteria said. "But getting down there and seeing some live pitching is certainly going to help. I think it'll get him back in sync if he's lost anything through the time he's been down."