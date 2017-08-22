Girls volleyball: Dundee-Crown, Huntley open with wins

Irene Martin had 13 kills and 11 digs while Zoe Sitarz added 28 digs and 2 aces Tuesday night to lead the Dundee-Crown girls volleyball team to a 19-25, 25-20, 26-24 win over Hampshire in a Fox Valley Conference season opener.

Jenna Thelen (9 kills), Tarrah Kamp (8 kills), Claire Muhvic (6 kills, 13 assists, 2 aces) and Carolyn Ptaszek (9 digs) also contributed for the Chargers.

Huntley d. CL Central: Taylor Jakubowski dished out 33 assists and had 26 digs as Huntley won this FVC matchup 28-26, 18-25, 25-12. Aleah Amello and Julia Johnson each had 10 kills for the Red Raiders and Loren Alberts added 9.

Naperville Central d. West Aurora: Kendra Battle had 5 kills while Farah Taki added 4 kills and 3 blocks in West Aurora's 19-25, 25-15, 25-16 nonconference loss. Chloey Myers added 3 kills and 2 aces for the Blackhawks while Ally Riggs had 15 assists.