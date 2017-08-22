Girls volleyball: Barrington finishes strong for win over Stevenson

Barrington kicked off its girls volleyball season on Tuesday night with a 21-25, 25-20, 25-20 victory at Stevenson in Lincolnshire.

The Fillies were by Andy Capel (8 kills), Suzana Andrade (14 digs), Tara Kozak (12 assists) and Felicia Guagliardo (12 assists).

Wheeling d. Lake Forest: Nosa Igiehon (4 kills), Rugile Jaciunas (4), Consuelos Martinez (3), Ellie Welter (3) and Remy Jankowski (3) led balanced attack for visiting Wheeling in a 25-22, 25-17 triumph to open the season.

Wildcats setter Jessica Janowski handed out 15 assists and had 10 digs while teammate Jazmyn Veloso had 14 digs.

Maine South d. Prospect: Host Maine South topped Prospect 25-17, 20-25, 25-13 as the Knights opened their season in Park Ridge. Prospect was led attack by Elizabeth Abraham, Sloane Petlak and Meghan Meredith, who each had 6 kills. Gianna Russo had 14 assists and Sarah Skaggs 9 while Valerie Thomas collected 16 digs.