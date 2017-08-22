Boys soccer: Dundee-Crown wins second straight

The Dundee-Crown boys soccer team moved to 2-0 with a 3-1 win over Lake Forest, hosts of the North Shore Shootout. Julian Ajroja netted 2 goals in the second half and assisted on Ivan Avilas' goal 2 minutes into the match. Calvin Carlos had 1 assist while goalkeeper Damien Smiech recorded 9 saves.

Elgin 3, Glenbard East 0: In Upstate Eight crossover action at Memorial Field, the Maroons opened 2017 in style thanks to Omar Lopez, who scored Elgin's first 2 goals while adding 1 assist. Luis Ramos added a goal and both Olaoluwa Ajayi and Jesus Lopez dished assists.

St. Edward 7, Kirkland-Hiawatha 0: AJ Franklin's 2 goals and Josh Johansen's 1-goal, 3-assist performance helped the Green Wave (1-0) to a successful nonconference opener. Chase Brieger (1 assist), Will Gaston, Cameron Kruk and Connor Franczak added to the scoring while keeper Evan Sajtar earned a shutout with 2 saves in net in 40 minutes of action. Peter Cholewa also made 3 saves.

South Elgin 2, Batavia 2: In a UEC crossover tie, the Bulldogs (0-0-1) were led by Joe Corno's 2 goals. Nick Flores and Eduardo Carillo's goals led the Storm (0-0-1) while Elijah Patrick and AJ Kirkby had assists. South Elgin goalie Brian Dykstra made 5 saves.

St. Charles East 2, West Aurora 2: Vince DiNuzzo's debut as head coach at St. Charles East ended in a UEC crossover tie as Colin Coine and Truitt Battin found the net for the Saints (0-0-1). Emanuel Acosta and Andy Emile scored goals thanks to Renato Cruz and Spencer Prather's assists for the Blackhawks (0-0-1).

Hampshire 3, Kaneland 3: In nonconference action, area rivals ended a wild, back and forth affair tied as Hugo Sztuk Vel Sztukowski prevented a Whip-Purs loss with his second goal in the 76th minute. Michael Curatti also had a goal for Hampshire (1-0-1) and keeper Andrew Krajecki totaled 7 saves. Tucker Jahns supplied 2 goals for Kaneland (0-0-1) while Brian Bartholomew added a goal and an assist.

CL South 8, Hononegah 1: The Gators (1-0) were all over the stat sheet during a nonconference win in Rockton. Nick Langdon's big day included 2 goals and a hat trick of assists. Both Ryan Coughlin and Nikolas Getzinger each had 2 goals and 1 assist, Brad Grabowski and Oscar Campos added goals while Alex Canfield and Marcin Sliwinski each had 1 assist.