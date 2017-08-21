Girls volleyball: Lakes, Carmel win season openers

Volleyball

Lakes d. Zion-Benton: Lakes swept Zion-Benton 25-17 and 26-24 in its season opener.

Senior Erica Grant had 6 kills and 3 aces. Senior Katie Billetdeax had a game-winning block in the second set demonstrating poise and leadership while under pressure. Senior setter Rachel Orpano and freshman Devin Bell had a combined 19 assists.

Carmel d. Warren: Carmel out-lasted Warren, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19 in the season opener for both teams.

Erin Taylor led Carmel with 10 kills and 7 digs while setter Alyssa Donton had 18 assists 8 digs and 4 kills. Eileen Tarcha and Madi Meyer added 10 and 9 digs respectively.

"Our youth was on display tonight (3 sophomores, 3 juniors) as we went down early and made a lot of mistakes but our leaders stepped up and showed our resolve to overcome early jitters and fight hard in games 2 and 3 to start the season off with a win at home," Carmel coach David Pazely said. "Everyone contributed tonight and the energy in the gym was amazing thanks to our awesome student section."