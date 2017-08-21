Breaking News Bar
 
Cougars swept at home

Daily Herald news services

For the first time this season, the Kane County Cougars (28-29, 67-56) were the victim of a sweep at home as the Burlington Bees (25-32, 56-70) took the series finale 6-2 from Northwestern Medicine Field Monday night.

Burlington scored first when they plated 3 runs against Cougars starter Emilio Vargas (5-5) loaded the bases before Juan Moreno doubled home all three base runners. Vargas was pulled after the 3-run double. Tyler Mark finished off the inning with a strikeout, but was charged for 2 runs in the fifth.

The Cougars did not find the scoreboard until Yan Sanchez doubled home 2 runs in the bottom of the seventh with 2 outs. The defense was represented as Cougars outfielder Luis Silverio made two diving catches in Monday's ballgame.

Jose Suarez (3-1) earned the win as he tossed 5 shutout innings to begin the ballgame.

