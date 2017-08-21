Boys soccer: Ajroja scores twice in Dundee-Crown's victory

hello

Julian Ajroja only needed the first 8 minutes of Dundee-Crown's 5-0 season-opening boys soccer win over Harlem to show why he's Michigan State-bound in 2018.

The senior forward, who received a scholarship from the Big Ten school over the summer and helped the Chargers program to its first regional championship last season, connected with Eric Martinez in the ninth minute for a 1-0 lead and the two wouldn't stop there.

Ajroja finished with 2 goals and 1 assist while Martinez added 1 goal and 2 assists for D-C (1-0) in nonconference action in Rockford.

Jason Miller and Mario Solano also added goals while Ivan Juanchi and Daniel Perez each added 1 assist. Goalkeepers Damien Smiech (1 save in 53 minutes) and Angel Rodriguez combined for a shutout.

Hampshire 1, Belvidere 0: Sawyer Shores' 40-yard-free kick was the lone goal scored for the Whips (1-0), who started their 2017 campaign with a nonconference win over the Bucs.

Due to thunderstorms, the game was called with 30 minutes left in the second half.

Despite a shortened outing, the defensive unit of Andrew Pena, Braeden Frenette, Alex Dominguez and Thomas Walker helped preserve a shutout for goalkeeper Andrew Krajecki, who made 5 saves.