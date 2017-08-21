Boys gymnastics: Hoffman Estates to host state finals

The IHSA Board of Directors met for its regularly scheduled meeting in Bloomington on Monday and announced that Hoffman Estates High School will serve as the next host of the boys gymnastics state finals.

Hoffman Estates will host the state finals for the first time this May, and will also be the state championship venue in 2019 and 2020.

The Hawks have hosted the boys volleyball state finals since 1995, as well as the IHSA Class 2A and 3A boys soccer state finals since 2013.

"Hoffman Estates High School is thrilled to continue our partnership with the IHSA by hosting the boys gymnastics state finals," said Hoffman Estates athletic director Steve Lacni. "We look forward to showcasing the best boys gymnasts in the state while continuing to promote the great sport of gymnastics. I want to thank the Township High School D211 Board of Education, administration, and the IHSA for supporting us in this endeavor."

Hinsdale Central has hosted the boys gymnastics state finals the past four years.

"We are excited about the next chapter of the IHSA boys gymnastics state finals at Hoffman Estates High School," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. "Hoffman Estates has shown tremendous pride in their efforts to put on first-class IHSA state final events, and we know that boys gymnastics will be the next IHSA sports to benefit from their passion. We also want to recognize and thank Athletic Director Dan Jones and the entire Hinsdale Central community for all they have done in hosting the past four years."