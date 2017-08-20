Cubs rally to win in 10 innings

Chicago Cubs' Rene Rivera, center, celebrates after scoring with manager Joe Maddon, right, on a three-RBI double hit by Albert Almora Jr. off Toronto Blue Jays' Marco Estrada during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Alex Avila hit a 2-run single in the bottom of the 10th inning Sunday to rally the Cubs to a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field. The Blue Jays had scored 2 in the top of the 10th to go ahead 5-3. The victory enabled the Cubs to sweep the three-game series.

Kevin Pillar singled home the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the 10th. The single came off Cubs reliever Koji Uehara, who was activated off the disabled list earlier in the day. Lefty reliever Justin Wilson later walked in a run with the bases loaded.

It was quite a day for Pillar, who leaped against the center-field wall in the seventh inning to rob Kris Bryant of extra bases.

Kyle Hendricks started for the Cubs and pitched 6 innings, giving up 6 hits and 3 runs.

The Cubs scored 3 runs in the bottom of the third to take a 3-0 lead. Rene Rivera, making his Cubs debut, singled off the body of Blue Jays pitcher Marco Estrada to lead off. Jon Jay was hit by a pitch, and Hendricks reached on a bunt single to load the bases. Albert Almora Jr. came up and doubled on the first pitch to clear the bases.

The Blue Jays scored single runs in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Former Cubs catcher Miguel Montero tied the game with an opposite-field homer to left-center off Hendricks.

The Cubs had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth inning after pinch hitters Jason Heyward and Alex Avila opened with walks, but the Cubs could not push a run across.

