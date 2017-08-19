Cougars drop season-high fourth straight in quiet offensive showing

For the first time this season, the Kane County Cougars have lost four straight games, dropping a Saturday night contest to the Burlington Bees by a 5-1 final. For the second straight day, the Bees rushed out to a first inning lead and never looked back. With the loss, the Cougars have started the home stand with an 0-2 record.

In another adverse beginning, the Cougars spotted the Bees 3 runs in the top of the first. Pounding out 5 straight hits to start the ball game against losing southpaw Mack Lemieux, Julian Leon and Richard Fecteau recorded back-to-back RBI conversions. To finish off the inning, Brandon Sandoval bashed a 2-out, RBI hit.

Burlington tacked on 2 more runs in the third to push their lead to five in the top of the third. This time the Bees strung together 4 consecutive hits. All of the damage came on a 2-RBI double from Brennan Morgan.

For 4⅔ innings, the Cougars were no-hit in a dismal offensive showing against winning righty Andrew Vinson. Vinson gave up his first hit in the fifth on a 2-out single by Manny Jefferson.

The Cougars never had more than one base runner in any inning, until the ninth. Against righty Jackson Zarubin, Alexis Olemda began the inning with a base hit, and scored on a 2-out RBI single for Marcus Wilson, the Cougars' lone tally.