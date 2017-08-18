Scouting: Boys golf in the Fox Valley

Aurora Central CatholicCoaches: Mike Cowen, Mark Schwartz

Last season: 8-2, 4-2 in duals; fourth in Metro Suburban Conference Blue; fifth at Class 2A Burlington Central regional.

Top returning athletes: Jack Gehrke, sr., Jevin Mueller, sr., Nathan Turco, so.

Notable newcomers: Austin Miller, fr., Ryan Miller, fr., Shane Miller, fr.

Outlook: Turco will be the Chargers' No. 1 player this fall. Schwartz called the sophomore "one of the western suburbs' top prospects." Gehrke and Mueller will be the primary hopes of the ACC upperclassmen. "(Mueller is) a tireless workhorse on the golf course who has the chance to be all-conference," Schwartz said. Gehrke is a four-year varsity member.

Aurora ChristianCoach: Andy Zorger

Last season: 8-1, 6-0 in duals; Northeast Athletic Conference champion; third at Class 1A Oregon regional; third at Harvest Christian sectional; state runner-up.

Top returning athletes: Ricky Hochsprung, Jr, Gabe LaPapa, Jr

Notable newcomers: Alex Kanai, sr., Evan Stoneberg, sr.

Outlook: There will be a changing of the guard for Aurora Christian this fall. "This year will be quite different," Zorger said. "It will be tough to replace Division-I players in Brett Seward (Valpo) and Devin Johnson (Loyola). They carried us all year." The Eagles' top-two juniors return with state seasoning. "We will rely heavily on Hochsprung and LaPapa to carry the load," Zorger said.

BartlettCoach: Jim Dinkheller

Last season: 6-1, 5-0 in duals; Upstate Eight Conference Valley champion; fourth at Class 3A Geneva regional.

Top returning athletes: Matt Alberts, Jr, Joey Comazin, sr., Justin Everson, Jr, Nate Gorniak, sr., Nick Pavell, sr.

Outlook: The Hawks are looking to take another step forward this year. "I'm happy that we're coming off a positive season," Dinkheller said. "We're going to be building off an undefeated conference season." Gorniak, a sectional qualifier, and Comazin are returning all-conference performers for Bartlett. "With Nate and Joey, I have high expectations," Dinkheller said. "I would like to get a couple of people to the sectional and even state."

BataviaCoach: Tim DeBruycker

Last season: 3-3 in duals, fourth in the Upstate Eight Conference River; second at the Class 3A West Aurora regional; 12th at the Oswego sectional.

Top returning athletes: Jack Bohr, sr., Ari Fragen, so., Will Huber, Jr, Colin Koske, Jr, Nick Pierce, Jr, Justin Schutt, sr., Chris Theros, Jr, Keegan Thompson, sr., Griffin Unterberg, Jr

Outlook: Batavia will have to replace its entire six-man postseason lineup from a year ago. Schutt was lost to a back injury prior to the regional last fall. "(Other than Schutt) I think we have zero varsity tournaments among the rest of them," DeBruycker said. "I think the key will be some of these young guys getting tournament experience. (We need to) learn to keep it under control when it goes bad and keep it going when it goes good." Huber, Unterberg, Thompson, Bohr and Fragen will augment top-rated Schutt in the Bulldogs' starting six. "Golf is a weird sport," DeBruycker said. "I'm not expecting to win conference. You never know, golf is golf; we will give it our best shot every day."

Burlington CentralCoach: Tom Davies

Last season: 9-1, 6-0 in duals; Kishwaukee River Valley champion; second at Class 2A Burlington Central regional; seventh at St. Viator sectional.

Top returning athletes: Anthony DiBartolo, sr., Jonathan Gouriotis, so., Jack Green, sr., Pat Laird, sr., Sean Larson, sr., Jack Oller, Jr, Michael Sennett, Jr

Notable newcomer: Tyler Didomenico, fr.

Outlook: The top priority for Davies will be replacing four-time state qualifier Joe Sherman in the Rockets' fold. "Someone is going to have to step up," Davies said. "For the first time since I can remember we don't have a No. 1 player." DiBartolo and Laird played in the sectional last year for Central. Davies has no illusions about the task at hand. "I will have to earn my money this year," Davies said. "I have to get these kids ready as soon as possible. You can tell they don't have the seasoning yet." But Davies is optimistic about the primary goal of any program. "I still fully expect to win conference," Davies said.

Cary-GroveCoach: Chris Gotsch

Last season: 6-3, 5-3 in duals; fourth in the Fox Valley Conference; tied second at Class 3A Huntley regional; 10th at Harlem sectional.

Top returning athletes: Trevor Beaugureau, so., Trevor Brandon, Jr, Ben Stogis, sr., Patrick Tobin, Jr

Notable newcomers: Adam Loch, sr., Cole Seeger, so., Mark Thornton, so., Zach Verbach, sr.

Outlook: Brandon and Stogis are the returning mainstays for Cary-Grove after the duo played at both state preliminaries last fall. "We have a young but experienced team this year, with some great opportunities for our seniors to step in and start contributing at the varsity level," Gotsch said. Golf requites physical skills and mental discipline to succeed. "We are looking forward in seeing how our guys respond when the pressure is on," Gotsch said. "(We) play one of the hardest courses in McHenry County in Foxford Hills, day in and day out, and we can see the improvement that level of difficulty has cultivated."

Crystal Lake SouthCoach: Curt Wadlington

Last season: 7-2, 6-2 in duals; second in the Fox Valley Conference; tied second at Class 3A Huntley regional; 12th at Harlem sectional.

Top returning athletes: Griffin Coakley, Jr, Casey Hunter, Jr, John Lishchynsky, so., Bruce Smith, sr., Ethan Wiggs, so.

Outlook: The Gators are poised to make a run in the Fox Valley this season behind a quartet of returning sectional finalists in Coakley, Hunter, Lishchynsky and Wiggs. "The possibilities are abundant for us this year," Wadlington said. The Crystal Lake South sectional returnees will seek to fill the vacuum created by the loss of its No. 1 player. "We lost a big presence with Nate Zacher graduating," Wadlington said. The Gators' coach is also excited about his underclass potential. "We will look to build last year's momentum with the youth movement (currently present) within the program," Wadlington said.

Dundee-CrownCoach: Bob Sweeney

Last season: 1-10, 0-9 in duals; ninth in the Fox Valley Conference; tied sixth at Class 3A Huntley regional.

Top returning athletes: Jimmy Knapp, sr., Joey Knapp, Jr, Matt McQuillen, so.

Notable newcomers: Alex Mathas, fr., Jake Zirling, fr.

Outlook: Much will be expected of Joey Knapp and McQuillen to guide the Chargers back to respectability this fall. "We're going to look to them for guidance," Sweeney said of the younger Knapp and McQuillen. "We're looking for a lot out of them, but I don't want to put a lot of pressure on the boys. I will look to them as a coach on the course." Mathas and Zirling represent the new blood of the program. "We are looking for the younger kids to get their feet wet," Sweeney said.

Elgin AcademyCoach: Tom Schneider

Last season: 1-7, 0-5 in duals; sixth in the Independent School League; 10th at the Class 1A Oregon regional.

Top returning athletes: Neha Karna, Jr, Jack Peak, Jr, Katie Peak, Jr, Derek Warren, Jr

Notable newcomer: John Yavri, fr.

Outlook: With barely more than 100 students in the entire school, there are certain inescapable elements to athletics at Elgin Academy. "It's a coed team," Schneider said. Schneider will have little room for maneuver with five total athletes in the program. Yavri is expected to be the top player, despite his freshman status. "I feel really strong about being higher in the (conference) pack," Schneider said.

ElginCoach: Mike Sitter

Last season: 1-8, 1-5 in duals; sixth in the Upstate Eight Conference River; seventh at the Class 3A Geneva regional.

Top returning athletes: J. C. Fontmann, sr., Jeffrey Johnson, Jr, Michael Johnson, sr., Jack Sitter, sr.

Outlook: The Maroons will be severely tested this fall as a result of numbers. "We are going to have a hard time fielding a full varsity lineup," coach Sitter said. Elgin will look to alternatives as a result. "It's going to be about individual performances for us," coach Sitter said. The three Elgin seniors are the linchpins. "The three of them are pretty much interchangeable," coach Sitter said.

GenevaCoach: Eric Hatczel

Last season: 7-0, 7-0 in duals; second in the Upstate Eight Conference River; Class 3A Geneva regional champion; second at the Oswego sectional; tied sixth at state meet.

Top returning athletes: Nathan Dalton, so., Teegan Ebel, sr., Nick Geen, sr., Cole Haberek, Jr, Sean Hassels, sr., Tyler Isenhart, Jr, Jack McDonald, Jr, Jake Mills, sr., Joe Novak, Jr, Brett Romanelli, sr.

Outlook: Geneva boasts one of the top junior tandems in the state in Isenhart and McDonald. "(They) have been with our varsity program the last two seasons," Hatczel said. "Seeing how we have been downstate the last two seasons I think it speaks volumes for those two boys. They're joined by a great group of kids." Isenhart was repeatedly in the red last year in leading the Vikings' to six regular-season tournament titles. "What a great testament to golf in this area that (Isenhart) is at the U.S. Amateur (this week)," St. Charles East coach John Stock said of the Vikings star junior. Geen is the third Geneva returnee from the state roster last year. Hassels is possibly the Vikings' top senior.

HampshireCoach: Jeff Howe

Last season: 5-5, 4-4 in duals; fifth in the Fox Valley Conference; tied sixth at the Class 3A Huntley regional.

Top returning athletes: Craig Bracke, Jr, Mark Spitzer, Jr

Notable newcomers: Justin Huesmann, Jr, Alec Korabik, so., Aaron Staszewski, Jr

Outlook: The Whip-Purs' two juniors are the unquestioned leaders on the links. "Though only juniors, Bracke and Spitzer enter their third season on varsity," Howe said. "(They) provide some experience at the top of the roster. Howe has a central aim before the postseason. "We look to move up a spot or two over last year's (conference) finish," Howe said.

Harvest ChristianCoach: Jeff Boldog

Last season: 8-2, 5-1 in duals; second in the Independent School League; seventh at Class 1A Oregon regional.

Top returning athletes: Zach Boldog, so., Nolan Boyce, Jr, Drew Lewis, sr., Jack Nohaba, Jr, Joey Pepper, sr., Grant Young, Jr

Notable newcomer: Joey Louise, fr.

Outlook: Harvest Christian will look to Pepper to lead the team this fall. "I think Joey has a chance to go pretty far in the state series," coach Boldog said. "He has been all-conference the last two years." Lewis is the other senior returnee for Harvest Christian, which seeks balance from juniors Boyce, Nohaba and Young. "We have a lot of guys coming back who can fill the spots of the guys who (graduated)," coach Boldog said.

HuntleyCoach: Collin Kalamatis

Last season: 2-7, 1-7 in duals; eighth in the Fox Valley Conference; eighth at Class 3A Huntley regional.

Top returning athletes: Youssef Abbadi, sr., Dylan Brown, sr., Garrett Heinke, Jr, Michael Runsey, Jr

Notable newcomers: Trevor Book, fr., Ben Saiz, Jr, Jack Wagner, Jr

Outlook: Kalamatis has intentions to raise the Raiders' standards with the addition of Wagner at the forefront. "Wagner is transferring in from Faith Lutheran, where he missed qualifying for Class 1A by one stroke as a sophomore," Kalamatis said. "We are really excited about him as we expect he will be right into the thick of competition." Abbadi and Brown are the Huntley senior leaders.

JacobsCoach: Gary Conrad

Last season: 9-1, 8-1 in duals; third in Fox Valley Conference; fourth at the Class 3A Huntley regional.

Top returning athletes: Riley Coakley, sr., Jarod Gray, Jr, Daniel Leitner, sr., Jordan Stone, so., Garrett Tighe, Jr, John Wilken, sr., Ryan Wrescz, sr.

Outlook: Conrad enters the season with high hopes. "We're definitely very optimistic," Conrad said. "We're going to be better than last year." The Eagles will rely heavily on Harlem sectional returnees Leitner and Tighe. "Everyone from varsity last year is pretty much back, which is nice," Conrad said. "We're sitting pretty good this year."

KanelandCoach: Mark Meyer

Last season: 10-0, 6-0 in duals; Northern Illinois Big XII East champion; second at the Class 2A Kaneland regional; fourth at St. Viator sectional.

Top returning athletes: Rhett Espe, sr., Will Marshall, Jr, Ryan Milton, fr., Bryce Stair, so., Jacob Vogt, Jr

Outlook: Marshall was considered one of the top Class 2A underclassmen in the state last fall, but the regional champion shockingly missed the cut at St. Viator. "(Marshall) was very disappointed," Meyer said. "He's not one who gets down for very long." The Knights have defending their league title at the top of their to-do list. "The conference should be pretty tough," Meyer said. "It's hard not to call it a rebuilding season. But if you have a No. 1 like (Marshall), you still have a chance."

LarkinCoach: Tim Jones

Last season: 2-12, 2-4 in duals; fifth in Upstate Eight Conference River; eighth at Class 3A Geneva regional.

Top returning athletes: Max Anderson, Jr, Cy Kerber, sr., Jacob Ramos, so., Noah Zuniga, sr.

Notable newcomer: Devin Arendt, so.

Outlook: Jones, nearing three decades in his position, has little margin for error with only five players in the program. "I think we will have a better season than last year," Jones said. The Royals will bank on Kerber, a sectional qualifier, and Anderson to bolster the cause. "Kerber and Anderson will be the top two players," Jones said. "(Kerber) wants to make it downstate as a senior."

Marmion:Coach: Russ Huggins

Last season: 2-3, 1-1 in duals; fifth in Chicago Catholic League; Class 2A Kaneland champion; third at St. Viator sectional; state runner-up.

Top returning athletes: Jack Barnhart, Jr, Will Barnhart, Jr, Jimmy Morton, sr., Peter Thayer, Jr, Austen Velazquez, Jr

Outlook: Marmion made the most of its return to Class 2A last fall, earning its second runner-up finish in program history, but the Cadets were elevated back to the largest class this fall. "It was a result of the state trophy," Huggins said of the private-school success factor employed by the IHSA. Morton is primed for a breakout season, regardless of class designation. "(Morton) is better than a scratch golfer," Huggins said. "He has been lighting it up all summer." Thayer and Velazquez also played a pivotal role in the Cadets' postseason run last October.

St. Charles EastCoach: John Stock

Last season: 6-1, 6-1 in duals; Upstate Eight Conference River champion; second at Class 3A Geneva regional; fifth at Oswego sectional.

Top returning athletes: Tommy Corbett, sr., David Griggs, so., Conner King, sr., Jeff Makowski, sr., Alex McDonald, sr., Mason Meadows, sr., Jacob Navarro, Jr

Notable newcomer: Chris Petri, fr.

Outlook: Half of the Saints' sectional lineup returns this fall with seniors King, Makowski and Meadows. King went one step farther last fall by becoming one of only two local individual state qualifiers to the Class 3A tournament. The St. Charles East recipe for historic success can be traced to more than tradition as the team faces exceptional competition throughout the season. "We will know the first five or six dates where we are at," Stock said of the Saints' early schedule. "We just want to try and get better. (Geneva is) going to be good; we know that."

St. Charles NorthCoach: Justin Moriarty

Last season: 8-4, 4-2 in duals; third in the Upstate Eight Conference River; third at Class 3A Geneva sectional; ninth at Oswego sectional.

Top returning athletes: Tanay Abichandani, Jr, Austin Ams, Jr, Cole DePaul, sr., Ryan Graf, Jr, Lucas Heflen, Jr, Nikolai Janchik, sr., Sam Kohler, sr., Ethan Ring, so., Brandon Seymour, Jr, John White, so.

Outlook: DePaul and Janchik are the senior mainstays for St. Charles North after appearances at the Oswego sectional a year ago. Moriarty succeeds Rob Prentiss, the only coach in program history for the North Stars. "I'm just going to focus on getting the kids to be high-character people like coach Prentiss did for 34 years," Moriarty said. "That takes precedence over everything else. I think if you focus on high character, kids are going to be winners."

St. EdwardCoach: Greg Winters

Last season: 5-3, 4-3 in duals; fourth in the Metro Suburban Conference Green; seventh at Class 2A Kaneland regional.

Top returning athletes: David Cozzi, sr., Alex Dunbar, Jr, Oliver Inciong, so., Michael Mindykowski, so., Daniel Park, Jr

Outlook: Winters' hope for a successful season means overcoming a glaring impediment. "We're going to be extremely young," Winters said. "We have only one senior and two juniors." Winters has guarded aspirations for the Green Wave. "We have to let the program develop," Winters said. "We have almost no one with experience. It's going to be a big transition. In our matches, if we can get to .500 that would be a great year for us."

South ElginCoach: Gordon Wood

Last season: 8-4, 4-1 in duals; second in the Upstate Eight Conference Valley; fifth at the Class 3A Geneva regional.

Top returning athletes: Travis Christiansen, sr., Ryan Hankins, sr., Kevin Lorder, sr., Nate Mehta, sr., Nick Poblocki, sr., Luke Reeser, sr., Jack Watkins, sr., Ryan Weiss, sr.

Outlook: Fifty percent of the current Storm seniors -- Mehta, Poblocki, Reeser and Watkins -- return after earning at-large berths to the Oswego sectional last fall. "We are going to set our goals," Wood said. "We talked about winning conference." But Wood has more in mind as well. "I really think we could get two guys downstate," Wood said. "Nate certainly has the length off the tee. Once you get to the sectional, it's a mental game."

StreamwoodCoach: Robert Wise

Last season: 0-8, 0-6 in duals; seventh in the Upstate Eight Conference River; ninth at Class 3A Geneva regional.

Top returning athletes: Vince Ambrogio, sr., Trevor Barousse, sr., Travis Beer, so., Bobby Chacon, sr., Nate Davila, sr., Cameron Kirk, jr., Nick Rottman, jr.

Notable newcomers: Eli Davila, fr., Connor Ueychi, sr., Steve Williams, jr., Jake Zolnierczyk, fr.

Outlook: The Sabres will look to rebound from a winless campaign. Wise has more bodies to chose from last fall, but many of the same issues need to be surmounted. "We're still a relatively inexperienced team and just want to improve upon our 2016 scores," Wise said. Barousse, Chacon, Kirk and Patel were consistent starters for the Sabres last year.

West AuroraCoach: John Proczko

Last season: 4-5, 3-2 in duals; fourth in the Upstate Eight Conference Valley; fifth at Class 3A West Aurora regional.

Top returning athletes: Brice Erdich, sr., Mat Fidler, sr., Gabe Phillips, Jr, Luke Reimers, so., Shea Roney, sr., Zach Uhm, so., Ryan Vanderway, Jr

Outlook: Vanderway is one of the top juniors in the land as the two-time defending Valley MVP of the Upstate Eight and a returning state qualifier. "Making it back to state is one of the top goals," Vanderway said. "I want to do better (at state) than I did last year. I want to play two good days of golf. I want to keep the (conference) streak alive. It would be nice to win an actual (regular-season) tournament (other than conference)." Vanderway, Uhm, Phillips, Roney, Fidler and Erdich constitute the Blackhawks' top six.

Westminster ChristianCoach: John Wedell

Last season: 0-12, 0-6 in duals; seventh in Independent School League; no team score at Class 1A Oregon regional.

Top returning athletes: Tim Leahy, Jr, Hagen Zemp, so.

Notable newcomers: Cavan Baker, so., Deric Haegeland, so., Josephine Meyers, fr.

Outlook: Westminster Christian can only improve from its showing last year. "If we could win a couple of matches, that would be amazing," Wedell said. "Realistically, we hope to be better this season. The five players we do have are committed."