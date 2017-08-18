Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs place pitcher Jon Lester on 10-day disabled list

  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester will go on the 10-day disabled list due to a lat strain and arm fatigue.

After failing to get out of the second inning in Thursday's loss, Cubs pitcher Jon Lester will be placed on the 10-day disabled list to recover from lat strain and arm fatigue, team officials announced Friday.

Relief pitcher Justin Grimm also will be on DL due to a swollen index finger.

If Lester recovers, it's possible the Cubs' ace will miss only one scheduled start.

Lester was taken out of Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Reds after he allowed 9 runs (7 earned) in 1⅔ innings, It was his 26th start of the season.

