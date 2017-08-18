Cougars succumb to rocky start, strong opposing pitching

Losing their season-high third straight game, the Kane County Cougars start their home series opener on the wrong side of an 8-4 decision against the Burlington Bees. The Cougars never led in the game, as the Bees received a dynamite start of four scoreless innings from righty Zac Ryan.

In a tough offensive performance from the Cougars, it was a game in which the result seemed well in hand after the first inning. Burlington scored 2 runs in their first frame led by an RBI double from Richard Fecteau and run-scoring single from Brennan Morgan.

Looking for his 12th win of the season, losing right-hander Sam McWilliams allowed 2 more runs in the fifth inning. On straight hits, Burlington received production from the top of their order with RBI from Brandon Sandoval and Julian Leon.

The Cougars scored their first run in the home half of the fifth. With Luis Silverio on base after an infield single, Manny Jefferson roped a double down the left field line to make it a 4-1 score.

But Burlington would earn the run back in the seventh against righty reliever Cody Clark and three more against right-hander Erbert Gonzalez in the eighth.

In a last resort effort, the Cougars did come up with some late runs against Burlington's southpaw Justin Kelly. With 2 on and 2 outs, Yan Sanchez roped a 2-RBI double to left field to keep the game going.

With one and two-thirds innings on 1 run, the win goes to right-hander Carlos Salazar for Burlington. And in for a save of one and one-third frames, Kelly grabs his first save.