Red Stars lose after late Seattle heroics

The Red Stars fell Wednesday in a 1-2 heartbreaker against the Reign after Seattle scored 2 goals in the final 3 minutes to take all 3 points. Forward Jen Hoy earned her first goal of the season, while goalkeeper Michele Dalton tallied her first appearance and start of 2017.

With little action going on in the first half, it was Chicago who capitalized with multiple shots toward goal. Christen Press picked up a poor backline pass by Seattle, driving into the box for a shot, but Reign goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer dove for the save.

The game began to open up in the 23rd minute as Red Stars defender Taylor Comeau skillfully made her way to the top of the 18-yard box. With a perfectly chipped ball into the box, Hoy headed the ball past Kopmeyer to take the 1-0 lead for Chicago.

Seattle narrowly equalized just before halftime as the Reign's captain Jess Fishlock entered the box with the ball. Fishlock would hit it over the backline leaving Christine Nairn with a wide open shot, but she soared the shot over the cross bar, leaving the Red Stars with a 1-0 lead at half.

As the second half unfolded, Chicago continued to press high up the field. Midway through, Sofia Huerta found a set of shots on goal with the first one parried away by Kopmeyer, following it up with a shot just wide and skimming the far post.

The Reign was not ready to give up as they came from behind with two last minute goals by Nahomi Kawasumi and Katlyn Johnson that finished the game in a 1-2 Chicago defeat. The loss marked the first time the Red Stars have lost back-to-back at Toyota Park and the first loss against Seattle at home.

The Red Stars will end their three games in a 10-day home stretch when they take on FC Kansas City on Sunday, Aug. 20.