Northwestern men's basketball head coach Chris Collins has a full slate of home games for the Wildcats this season at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Associated Press

The Northwestern men's basketball team, which returns four starters and its top five scorers from last year's team, will open its Big Ten season hosting Illinois at Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Dec. 1.

The Big Ten released the men's basketball schedules for the 2017-18 season, and the Wildcats will play all home games at Allstate Arena as renovations continue at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.

Tip times and television designations for all Big Ten games will be announced at a future date.

Season tickets for NU games will go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday at NUsports.com or by calling 888-GO-PURPLE.

For a limited time, fans purchasing season tickets for the 2017-18 season at Allstate Arena will have the guaranteed right-to-buy season tickets in the newly-renovated Welsh-Ryan Arena for the 2018-19 campaign.

2017-18 Northwestern men's basketball schedule

Date: Opponent, Time

Nov. 10: LOYOLA (MD.), TBA

Nov. 13: ST. PETER'S, TBA

Nov. 15: CREIGHTON, TBA

Nov. 18: vs LaSalle at Uncasville, Conn. (Naismith Tip-Off), TBA

Nov. 19: vs. Texas Tech/Boston College at Uncasville, Conn., (Naismith Tip-Off) TBA

Nov. 24: SACRED HEART, TBA

Nov. 28: at Georgia Tech, TBA

Dec.1: ILLINOIS, TBA

Dec.3: at Purdue, TBA

Dec.11: CHICAGO STATE, TBA

Dec.14: VALPARAISO, TBA

Dec.16: at DePaul, Winstrust Arena, TBA

Dec.19: LEWIS, TBA

Dec.22: at Oklahoma, TBA

Dec.30: BROWN, TBA

Jan. 2: NEBRASKA, TBA

Jan. 6: at Penn State, TBA

Jan. 10: MINNESOTA, TBA

Jan. 14: at Indiana, TBA

Jan. 17: OHIO STATE, TBA

Jan. 20: PENN STATE, TBA

Jan. 23: at Minnesota, TBA

Jan. 29: at Michigan State, TBA

Feb. 1: at Wisconsin, TBA

Feb. 6: MICHIGAN, TBA

Feb. 10: at Maryland, TBA

Feb. 13: at Rutgers, TBA

Feb. 17: MICHIGAN STATE, TBA

Feb. 19: MARYLAND, TBA

Feb. 22: WISCONSIN, TBA

Feb. 25: at Iowa, TBA