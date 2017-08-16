The Northwestern men's basketball team, which returns four starters and its top five scorers from last year's team, will open its Big Ten season hosting Illinois at Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Dec. 1.
The Big Ten released the men's basketball schedules for the 2017-18 season, and the Wildcats will play all home games at Allstate Arena as renovations continue at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.
Tip times and television designations for all Big Ten games will be announced at a future date.
Season tickets for NU games will go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday at NUsports.com or by calling 888-GO-PURPLE.
For a limited time, fans purchasing season tickets for the 2017-18 season at Allstate Arena will have the guaranteed right-to-buy season tickets in the newly-renovated Welsh-Ryan Arena for the 2018-19 campaign.
2017-18 Northwestern men's basketball scheduleNorthwestern will play all of its home games this season at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. All home games in CAPS
Date: Opponent, Time
Nov. 10: LOYOLA (MD.), TBA
Nov. 13: ST. PETER'S, TBA
Nov. 15: CREIGHTON, TBA
Nov. 18: vs LaSalle at Uncasville, Conn. (Naismith Tip-Off), TBA
Nov. 19: vs. Texas Tech/Boston College at Uncasville, Conn., (Naismith Tip-Off) TBA
Nov. 24: SACRED HEART, TBA
Nov. 28: at Georgia Tech, TBA
Dec.1: ILLINOIS, TBA
Dec.3: at Purdue, TBA
Dec.11: CHICAGO STATE, TBA
Dec.14: VALPARAISO, TBA
Dec.16: at DePaul, Winstrust Arena, TBA
Dec.19: LEWIS, TBA
Dec.22: at Oklahoma, TBA
Dec.30: BROWN, TBA
Jan. 2: NEBRASKA, TBA
Jan. 6: at Penn State, TBA
Jan. 10: MINNESOTA, TBA
Jan. 14: at Indiana, TBA
Jan. 17: OHIO STATE, TBA
Jan. 20: PENN STATE, TBA
Jan. 23: at Minnesota, TBA
Jan. 29: at Michigan State, TBA
Feb. 1: at Wisconsin, TBA
Feb. 6: MICHIGAN, TBA
Feb. 10: at Maryland, TBA
Feb. 13: at Rutgers, TBA
Feb. 17: MICHIGAN STATE, TBA
Feb. 19: MARYLAND, TBA
Feb. 22: WISCONSIN, TBA
Feb. 25: at Iowa, TBA