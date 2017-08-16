Boomers dropped in day game

The Schaumburg Boomers dropped a 14-5 decision to the Washington Wild Things in the middle game of a series on Wednesday afternoon.

Washington built a 4-0 lead for the second consecutive game and did not look back. The Wild Things scored 4 first inning runs. Schaumburg twice battled to within a run. Sean Godfrey hit a 2-run homer in the second and Opie Brodbeck lifted a sacrifice fly in the third as the Boomers pulled within 4-3. Following 2 runs for Washington in the fifth, Kyle Ruchim nailed a 2-run homer to pull the Boomers within 6-5. The Wild Things scored 6 runs in the seventh and added 2 in the eighth against the bullpen to seal the win.

Brandon Quintero was hit with the loss after allowing 6 runs in 6 innings, walking 4 and striking out 7. Tanner Pinkston, acquired at the transaction deadline on Monday, tallied the first 2 hits of his professional career and scored twice. David Harris added a pair of hits as Schaumburg finished with seven in the defeat.

The Boomers (55-25) continue to own the best record in the league and hold a commanding lead in the East Division while closing in on a playoff berth with a magic number of six for the division and five for the playoffs pending results elsewhere. The series concludes Thursday night with RHP Kagen Hopkins (8-4, 4.45) against RHP Aaron Burns (4-1, 3.20).