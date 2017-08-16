Bears' Long misses practice for ankle evaluation

hello

Kyle Long's absence from the Bears' first practice back at Halas Hall on Wednesday raised eyebrows and questions. Associated Press

Kyle Long's absence from the Bears' first practice back at Halas Hall on Wednesday raised eyebrows and questions.

The last time the three-time Pro Bowler was seen, he was being banished from Monday's final training camp practice in Bourbonnais after punching fellow offensive lineman and long-time friend Hroniss Grasu in the helmet. That was the culmination of a bizarre practice in which Long's behavior could euphemistically be characterized as "overly aggressive." He also came off the field after a drill slamming both his hands to the sides of his helmet.

But Long's absence Wednesday was due to a medical appointment to evaluate the surgical ankle that has kept him out of 11-on-11 activities and is believed to be the source of his frustration. He is expected to be at Thursday's practice at Prospect High School.

Coach John Fox was visibly upset with Long's behavior when he spoke to the media after Monday's practice, but before he had spoken with Long.

"It was obvious there was some remorse there," Fox said Wednesday of his sit-down with Long. "He was embarrassed for himself and for the team. Those things happen. We've got a bond, and he's one of our family, and he'll be treated as such. Guys adapt and respond, and I think everything's fine."

Long's father, Hall of Fame defensive lineman Howie, said of Kyle: "He's got to get it under control," when asked about the practice behavior on the NFL Network's "The Rich Eisen Show."

Fox said he understands Long's frustration.

"Any time a player's injured, they get something that they love taken away from them," Fox said. "There's some pain and suffering that goes along with it. But we have a lot of resources here. Kyle knows he's loved here, by his teammates and by everyone in the building.

"He'll get through it, and I think he feels confident in that."

Back in the race:

Running back Jeremy Langford (ankle) was a full participant for the first time since the first practice of training camp on July 27.

In his absence, rookie Tarik Cohen and veterans Ka'Deem Carey and Benny Cunningham have impressed playing behind starter Jordan Howard, leaving Langford with lots of catching up to do.

"Just like anybody coming off injury, (he's got to) stack some practices together," coach John Fox said. "They gain confidence with every practice, and it just takes time."

The Bears might only keep four running backs, which could leave Langford off the 53-man roster.

Now you see me:

Because he's 5-foot-6 and 181 pounds, rookie running back Tarik Cohen was at a size disadvantage even at North Carolina A&T.

That difference is more noticeable in the NFL, but Cohen is finding ways to use it to his advantage.

"On my level (in college), you might see a couple big people here and there, but now everyone's big," said Cohen, who rushed for 39 yards on 7 carries in the preseason opener. "But since my offensive linemen are going to be bigger, it's going to be harder for the defense to see me."

Under the knife, twice:

It was a rough training camp for speedy wide receiver Markus Wheaton, who was signed in the off-season and expected to play a key role in the offense.

During the first week, Wheaton underwent an appendectomy. In his first full practice back, he suffered a fractured pinkie finger, which also required surgery.