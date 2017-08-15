Maddon might use 4-man outfield again

Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist (18) talks with home plate umpire Mark Wegner after being called out on strikes to end the baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks defeated the Cubs 6-2.

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon has used the four-man outfield before, during his days as manager of the Tampa Bay Rays. In those days, he liked to do it against the likes of David Ortiz and Jim Thome.

In Monday night's series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, Maddon went with a four-outfielder alignment against on-base machine Joey Votto in the fifth inning. Maddon moved third baseman Kris Bryant into left-center field.

Votto foiled the strategy by pulling the ball down the right-field line for a double. But Maddon may continue with the four-man outfield in certain situations.

"I just thought yesterday with Votto being as hot as has been, just give them a different look," Maddon said Tuesday. "It just depends on who's pitching or what the situation looks like.

"Here's the thing: When you look at your charts, where does he not hit the ball? And how often does he not hit the ball there?

"My point is, why cover where the guy doesn't hit the ball whereas you can cover more where he does? That's the essence of the shift."

Votto entered Tuesday having reached base at least twice in 19 consecutive games, a Reds record since 1900 and the longest such streak in the major leagues since Barry Bonds reached at least twice in 20 straight games in 2004. Votto made it 20 with a pair of walks Tuesday over his first three plate appearances. The major-league record is 21, set by Ted Williams in 1948.

Maddon said he and bench coach Dave Martinez came up with the idea for Votto before Monday's game.

One more day:

Ben Zobrist, who was a late lineup scratch Monday, sat again Tuesday with a stiff neck.

"I probably could have played today, but he wanted to be careful with it," Zobrist said, referring to Joe Maddon. "It's been tough. It's been a very tough, difficult year for me physically to feel good out there."

Zobrist may be able to start Wednesday night.

When asked what caused the problem he said: "Could be pillows. I'm taking free pillows."

Testing it out:

Shortstop Addison Russell worked out on the field Tuesday afternoon as he recovers from a right-foot strain. Russell is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list, but the Cubs don't want to rush him.

"I'm feeling a little bit better," he said. "I'm still just trying to take this thing slow. I don't want any setbacks. I don't think there's any rush right now," Russell said. "I'm just going with how my body feels."