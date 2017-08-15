Breaking News Bar
 
Girls golf: Barrington second in own invite

Daily Herald report

Tuesday's Barrington Invite at the Lake Barrington Shore Country Club brought together four girls golf teams that finished among the top five in the 2016 state meet in Decatur.

New Trier, which was fifth at last year's Class AA event, took top honors by shooting a 298 while Barrington (305), which was the state runner-up, took second place on Monday.

Rounding out the talent-laden tourney were Loyola (323), St. Charles North (332), Glenbrook North (373), defending state champion Wheaton Warrenville South (373) and Libertyville (404).

The Fillies' Nicole Ciskowski and New Trier's Penelope Tir each shot 70s to tie for medalist honors.

Fillies sophomore Caroline Smith tied for fourth with New Trier's Rachel Rhee. Each shot 73.

Completing the Barrington scorecard were Olivia Lee and Maggie Hoffman, who each shot 81.

Boys golf

Barrington's boys golf team took top honors in a Mid-Suburban League triangular meet held at par-34 Arlington Lakes.

Bobby Beaubian (36) and Michael O'Toole (37) led the way in the Broncos' total of 150.

Rolling Meadows shot 169 and was paced by Luke Duffer's 40, while Wheeling (174) was led by a 40 from Jared Moser.

