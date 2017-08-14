With an eye to the future, will Moncada wind up at Chicago White Sox's No. 2 hitter?

hello

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada watches his deep fly ball hook foul during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Chicago.

Todd Steverson is the Chicago White Sox's hitting coach, not the manager.

That's why he paused when asked where rookie second baseman Yoan Moncada is going to eventually land in the Sox's batting order.

"I see him wherever skip (Rick Renteria) wants to put him," Steverson said. "I don't make the lineups around here."

That is Renteria's job, and since coming up from Class AAA Charlotte Moncada has hit second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh.

With the White Sox in a full-blown rebuild and not expected to be legitimate playoff contenders until 2020, there is plenty of time to experiment with Moncada.

Steverson does see one favorable lineup spot for the 22-year-old switch hitter.

"He probably has the ability to be a good No. 2 hole hitter," Steverson said. "He's a switch hitter and can pull the ball through the four hole off righties. He can be very valuable as a right-hander against left-handers.

"He's pretty comparable from both sides, but he obviously takes more at-bats from the left than the right. I'd say No. 2 or something like that because he can run, he can steal some bases, and he can score some runs."

As expected, Moncada has had some great moments and some forgettable ones since joining the Sox on July 19.

From Aug. 3-11, he reached base safely in 18 of 35 plate appearances and had a seven-game hitting streak. The highlight came against Houston last Thursday, when Moncada tied the game with a home run in the ninth inning and won it with an RBI single in the 11th.

The lowlight was 5 straight strikeouts against Kansas City over the weekend.

In 22 games with the White Sox, Moncada has compiled an unusual hitting line: .205/.348/.356.

While he has struck out 31 times in 89 plate appearances, Moncada has drawn 14 walks.

"My focus is try to hit a good pitch, a pitch that is in the strike zone," Moncada said through a translator. "Of course, fastball is your first approach. Your approach is always for a fastball.

"But when you see a breaking pitch or an off-speed pitch, you have to make an adjustment. You have to be sure that off-speed pitch is in the strike zone because if not you are giving a favor to the pitcher."

Steverson has been impressed with Moncada's batting eye and patience.

"Normally, you have to try to calm them down and kind of corral them into understanding the strike zone," Steverson said. "The ability to have that from the get-go is huge. Obviously, in the type of game we play now, that has more value than the free swinger that has crazy pop.

"The guy with the better eye is probably going to be on base more, and that creates more runs. I'm happy he's got it. That's a testament he knows how to get on base. When his hitting comes to where it needs to be, it's going to be real nice."

Moncada can hit major-league fastballs. He's still learning to hit off-speed pitches, especially from the right side of the plate.

When he figures it all out, watch out.

"As a hitter, honestly, if you want to take away that off-speed, you've got to show them that you're going to be able to manipulate and manage that pitch before they start changing their plan and start giving you fastballs," Renteria said. "That's something he's working on, from both sides of the plate.

"He's 22 years old garnering at-bats at the major-league level with guys that are throwing pretty good off-speed pitches and commanding them. I will say this, in watching him work and watching his demeanor, this is a kid that will exponentially grow fast."