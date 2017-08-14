Kyle Long dismissed from Bears practice for fighting

Chicago Bears offensive guard Kyle Long was kicked out of practice on Monday after getting involved in two fights. Associated Press/2016file

BOURBONNAIS -- Monday's final training camp practice was shortened by about half, down to just over an hour, but it was even shorter for Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long.

An agitated Long was banished from the premises after scuffling with and throwing a punch at fellow offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu, who was also a teammate at Oregon.

"There's a certain standard we have, and it's something we weren't very pleased with," Fox said. "I haven't had a chance to visit with (Long) yet, but it's something that we'll handle internally.

"I didn't really see everything. I just know that there was a disturbance, and we don't need that. That's why he left the field."

Long has expressed frustration with the slower-than-he'd-prefer pace of his rehabilitation from off-season ankle surgery. He has been at most practices and does individual work and some 7-on-7, but he has not participated in full-speed, 11-on-11 team work during training camp.

Fox was asked if Long's truculence could be a reaction to his frustration over the injury.

"I really can't answer that," Fox said. "Obviously there was some frustration, (but) again that's not how we operate."

Over the nearly three weeks of camp there were just a couple minor scuffles, and the absence of fighting was noteworthy.

"It's something that was addressed (prior to camp)," Fox said. "I think we handled it very well up until today."

Veteran linebacker Jerrell Freeman downplayed the incident.

"I have a brother," Freeman said. "Things happen."

Staying healthy:

Rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky was pressured several times in the preseason opener, but he was never sacked, and he scrambled three times for 38 yards.

"Who wants to get tackled?" Trubisky said. "Who wants to get sacked? Not me. No negative plays, right? So, yeah, I'm going to take off. I think my linemen appreciate that too. They don't want the QB to hold the ball back there too long.

"I'm going through my progressions, (and) if it's not there, I'm going to pick a seam and get down and take care of myself as well. I think that's important; just create positive plays. Then the defense has to account for that as well. Hopefully that will open some things up too."

After his 103.1 passer rating in the preseason opener, Trubisky said the game was just an extension of practice.

"It's kind of all practice to me, honestly, if it doesn't count (like the regular season)," said Trubisky. "Whenever I'm playing, whenever I'm competing, I'm treating everything like it's a game, whether it's a practice or preseason.

"Reps are reps, just going out there and trying to do my best every time and enjoy it while I'm doing it."

Circus catches:

Special teams sessions generally don't get much interest during training camp practices, except when the punt returners battle to see who can field a kick while holding the most footballs.

After catching the first punt, returners continue as long as they can hold on to the balls they've already caught.

"It's a friendly competition, but it's really helpful," rookie safety Eddie Jackson said. "It helps your hand-eye coordination."

Last week Jackson caught four punts before dropping the fifth.

