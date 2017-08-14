Cougars fall to tenacious LumberKings

hello

In the road trip opener in Iowa, the Kane County Cougars (26-23, 65-51) could not protect an early two-run advantage, falling by a 5-2 score to the Clinton LumberKings (21-29, 52-65). The Cougars saw Clinton plate five unanswered runs to end the game, halting the Cougars two-game win streak.

After three scoreless innings to start the game, the Cougars plated the game's first run in the away half of the fourth. Facing southpaw Nick Wells (5-9) for the second time this season, Anfernee Grier started the rally with a double. With two outs, Eudy Ramos came up with the big RBI single.

The Cougars furthered their advantage in the sixth. Grier continued his strong effort with a leadoff walk and later stole third for his team-leading 26th steal of the season. With Grier 90-feet away, Ramon Hernandez came up with an RBI single to push the Cougars lead to 2-0.

But the lead did not last long as Clinton tied it up in the home half of the sixth against lefty Mack Lemieux (7-4). With three hits and two walks in the frame, Bryson Brigman singled and a throwing error by shortstop Yan Sanchez on the play allowed lead-runner Johnny Slater to score from first. Brigman then swiped second and scored on a Nick Zammarelli base hit.

Clinton made it five unanswered with a game deciding, three run seventh against losing righty Cody Clark (0-2). Joe Rizzo's RBI single gave Clinton the lead, and on a throwing error from Clark. Zammarelli capped off the scoring with an RBI knock.

With two scoreless innings, the victory for Clinton goes to left-hander Steven Moyers (1-3). And with save credit, righty Jeffeson Medina (2) closed out the game with a scoreless inning.

On Tuesday, the Cougars play game two of the series from Clinton at 6:30 p.m.. On the bump for the Cougars, right-hander Riley Smith (1-0, 2.15 ERA) duels the LumberKings' righty Ryne Inman (1-2, 8.20 ERA).