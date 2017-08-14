Bulls will open season at Toronto on Oct. 19

hello

Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg and veteran guard Dwyane Wade will be back, but the Bulls will have several new players for the 2017-18 NBA as they begin to rebuild the roster. Associated Press

When last season ended, the Chicago Bulls' remarkable 20-game win streak in home games televised by TNT was still intact.

In a sign of the times, the rebuilding Bulls were scheduled for no TNT games this season, home or away. Stay tuned, though. Maybe the Bulls can try to run the streak to 21 in 2018-19.

The NBA released its full schedule on Monday and there are really only two games that stand out for the Bulls: The return of Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, Tom Thibodeau and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be Friday, Feb. 9, at the United Center. That one is set to be televised by ESPN, the Bulls' lone appearance on a major national network. The return trip to Minnesota is a couple weeks later on Saturday, Feb. 24.

If all goes according to plan, this season will feature plenty of losses as the Bulls try to land a high draft pick. Here are a few more games of note:

• For the first time, the Bulls will open the season against Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Air Canada Centre. The NBA moved up the start date for the regular season to create fewer sets of back-to-back games and eliminate four games in five nights completely, an effort to keep the league's biggest stars on the court and not in rest mode during national television games -- although that last part doesn't really apply to the Bulls.

• The home opener is Saturday, Oct. 21, vs. San Antonio at the United Center. A couple more Western Conference teams make an early visit to the UC. Oklahoma City brings the new pairing of Russell Westbrook and Paul George to town on Oct. 28, while Chicago native Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo and the New Orleans Pelicans visit on Nov. 4.

• The defending champion Golden State Warriors make their lone visit to Chicago on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

• The Bulls will get an early look at Derrick Rose in his new role with the Cleveland Cavaliers. They'll visit Cleveland in the third game of the season on Oct. 24. The Cavs visit the United Center on Dec. 4 and Mar. 17.

• The circus road trip has been essentially eliminated, but there is still a remnant. The Bulls will travel to Phoenix, the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah and Golden State from Nov. 19-24. Their other visit to the West Coast is at the same time as the old ice show road trip, when they face Portland, the Clippers and Sacramento from Jan. 31-Feb. 5. The Bulls' longest trips of the season are four games.

Of course, the events likely to matter most to the Bulls are the lottery and draft in May and June.

• Follow Mike's Bulls reports on Twitter @McGrawDHBulls.