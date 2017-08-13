White Sox trade Clippard to Astros

Tyler Clippard broke his own trade story Sunday night.

The 32-year-old relief pitcher changed his Twitter bio to "play baseball for the Houston Astros." The Chicago White Sox later confirmed they dealt Clippard to the Astros for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Clippard was acquired by the Sox on July 18 from the Yankees in a trade that sent Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to New York.

In 11 relief appearances for the White Sox, Clippard was 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA. In 51 combined games with the Sox and Yankees this season, the right-hander is 2-6 with a 4.27 ERA.

When he joined the White Sox on July 19, Clippard sounded like a player who had been traded four times since Jan. 14, 2015.

Going to Houston is No. 5.

"It's never easy, especially during the season," Clippard said. "Maybe in the off-season because you're sitting on your couch and show up somewhere else in spring training. But during the season is a little different, a lot of moving parts. It's kind of like transferring schools in the middle of the year, all new faces and friends and principals and so on and so forth."