LeGere: Bears have a deep, diverse running game

Chicago Bears running back Benny Cunningham (26) celebrates a touchdown with center Hroniss Grasu (55) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

BOURBONNAIS -- When the regular season begins in four weeks, regardless of who quarterbacks the Bears, his best friend will be a strong running game.

Even after the Bears piled up 173 yards on the ground in the preseason opener, coach John Fox wasn't entirely satisfied.

"We didn't start off fast," Fox said. "It's an area we can improve at, and we have to be good at it to be successful offensively."

Fortunately for Fox and the quarterbacks, the Bears are deep and talented at running back. The battle for roster spots at that position should be one of the most interesting as the preseason rolls on.

Starter Jordan Howard has a choke hold on the starting spot after rushing for 1,313 yards as a rookie in 2017 and averaging an NFC-best 5.2 yards per carry. His powerful style makes him the ideal workhorse.

But it's a free-for-all behind Howard, with different styles and skill sets.

Flashy rookie Tarik Cohen looks like an ideal change-of-pace, third-down back. He rushed for 39 yards on 7 carries in the preseason opener and also added a 17-yard punt return.

Tarik (has) flashed quite a bit at training camp and we've seen a lot of what he's capable of," Fox said. "I think most people saw it (Thursday) night."

The 5-foot-6, 181-pound fourth-round pick is built like the Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles and has the same pin-balling style. His acceleration and ability to change directions give tacklers fits.

"I think he's definitely going to be special, definitely going to be a threat," said Bears veteran safety Quintin Demps, who has seen Cohen's elusiveness on the practice field. "He's hungry to be one of the best, so you have to appreciate that. He's quick and fast. He's a football player. You put the ball in his hands, he's going to make it happen."

Fifth-year veteran Benny Cunningham, a free-agent addition, led the Bears with 41 rushing yards on 7 attempts last Thursday, when he also caught 2 passes for 25 yards. Cunningham is also a superb kickoff-returner, and special teams production is always a factor for backup skill-position players.

"Benny Cunningham, and obviously Tarik Cohen, have been good additions," Fox said. "Last year, with the year Jordan had, I think (now) we've got a pretty good, solid group from the running game standpoint."

Ka'Deem Carey, the Bears' fourth-round pick in 2014, rushed for 31 yards on just 4 carries vs. the Broncos, and he had an impressive tackle on a punt, showing his improving special teams value. Carey is a physical runner and has handled short-yardage situations in the past.

Carey's practice effort stands out. The Bears use a tracking device called Catapult to measure players' movement in practice, which quantifies their activity.

"He's always one of the higher-load guys," Fox said of Carey, "meaning his output during practice is relatively high. It says a lot about him; how he plays. He made a very nice play on special teams on a punt return (Thursday). His value has been as a quality guy, and that part hasn't changed." It's doubtful the Bears will keep more than four running backs, so Jeremy Langford, the 2015 fourth-round pick (106th overall), could lose out in the numbers game. Langford suffered a sprained ankle during the first training camp practice on July 27 and did not return until Saturday, and even then was limited.

"That's been a little bit frustrating, getting him banged up early, but he's making good progress," Fox said of Langford, who still isn't back to participating in the team portions of practice (11-on-11) and doesn't contribute on special teams.

