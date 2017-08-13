Boomers shutdown Lake Erie 1-0

AVON, Ohio -- The Schaumburg Boomers capped a 5-1 roadtrip by tallying a 1-0 shutout of the Lake Erie Crushers in 10 innings in the rubber game of a weekend series on Sunday afternoon.

The pitching staff for both teams kept putting up zeroes on the board through the afternoon. Joe Hauser allowed the first two Lake Erie batters to reach in the bottom of the first before retiring 10 straight. Hauser threw five shutout innings on short rest after starting the second game at Washington on Wednesday, allowing just four hits while walking one and striking out three.

Garrett Kelly, Kyle Westwood, Rob McDonnell and Jake Joyce combined to allow just one hit in five blank frames as Lake Erie finished with only five. Joyce collected the win after the Boomers scored in the top of the 10th. Opie Brodbeck led off with a double to right, was sacrificed to third and scored on a sacrifice fly from Jack Parenty. The shutout marked the sixth of the season for the Boomers. David Harris finished with three hits to pace a 10-hit attack.

The Boomers (55-23) continue to own the best record in the league and hold a commanding lead in the East Division while closing in on a playoff berth with a magic number of eight for the division and five for the playoffs pending results elsewhere on Sunday.