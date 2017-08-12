Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 8/12/2017 10:21 PM

Hernandez slugs walk-off home run to lift Cougars in extras

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald News Services

On the backs of a walk-off, 3-run home run by Ramon Hernandez, the Kane County Cougars picked up an 8-5 win in 10 innings against the visiting Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. It was the Cougars first walk-off win since April 19th by Jason Morozowski. After five and a half innings, the Cougars trailed 4-0 Saturday, but erased the deficit in the triumphant effort.

This contest was divided into two parts, with the Cougars struggling out of the gate at the contest's outset. Wisconsin scored 4 unanswered runs in the first 3 innings against righty Connor Grey. In the first, rehabbing big leaguer Stephen Vogt socked an RBI double to the left-center gap as Ronnie Gideon followed with a run-scoring hit. In the third, Keston Hiura was at the helm of the offense with an RBI single, and Gideon followed with a sac-fly RBI.

With a commanding 4-0 lead, the Cougars came back against right-handed starter Thomas Jankins in the sixth and seventh innings. With 2 outs in the sixth, Hernandez guided a single through the right side to cut the deficit in half.

After Wisconsin posted one in the seventh, Cougars lashed out for a 3-run seventh to tie the game, 5-5. In a turn of events, the Cougars got on the board in the frame with a single to right field from Alexis Olemda scoring one. The next man up, Adam Walton ripped an RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch.

In a tie game, the game went to extras. That's when the Cougars did the game-ending damage. With two on and no outs in the bottom of the 10th, Hernandez slugged a walk-off 3-run home run, a mammoth shot to deep left field. Hernandez becomes the first Cougar in over two years to hit a walk-off home run. Ildemaro Vargas was the last to hit a walk-off homer on July 12, 2015.

With the win on a scoreless inning of relief, right-hander Trevor Simms picked up the victory. The loss went to righty Miguel Sanchez.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account