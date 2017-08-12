Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 8/12/2017 10:02 PM

Boomers rebound with rout of Lake Erie

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald news services

AVON, Ohio -- The Schaumburg Boomers rebounded from a difficult loss on Friday by turning the tables and handing the Lake Erie Crushers a 13-3 defeat on the road Saturday night.

Schaumburg scored in 6 different innings to cruise to the victory with the pitching staff registering 15 strikeouts. John Holland handed the Boomers the early lead with a first inning RBI single. Leading 3-1, Schaumburg broke the game open with 5 runs in the fourth including a back-to-back 2-run doubles from David Harris and Holland. Harris finished with 4 hits and 6 RBIs, setting the Schaumburg single season record for RBI. Holland drove home 3. Kyle Ruchim scored twice, setting the single season record for runs scored with 71. The Boomers finished with 11 hits in the contest.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account