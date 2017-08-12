Boomers rebound with rout of Lake Erie

AVON, Ohio -- The Schaumburg Boomers rebounded from a difficult loss on Friday by turning the tables and handing the Lake Erie Crushers a 13-3 defeat on the road Saturday night.

Schaumburg scored in 6 different innings to cruise to the victory with the pitching staff registering 15 strikeouts. John Holland handed the Boomers the early lead with a first inning RBI single. Leading 3-1, Schaumburg broke the game open with 5 runs in the fourth including a back-to-back 2-run doubles from David Harris and Holland. Harris finished with 4 hits and 6 RBIs, setting the Schaumburg single season record for RBI. Holland drove home 3. Kyle Ruchim scored twice, setting the single season record for runs scored with 71. The Boomers finished with 11 hits in the contest.