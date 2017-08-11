Girls golf: Zhang's 72 best at Prospect Invite

Conant's Michelle Zhang shot a 72 to win the individual girls golf crown of the Prospect Knights Invite on Friday at the Mt. Prospect Golf Club.

The team title went to New Trier (316), followed by St. Charles North (326), Stevenson (337), Prospect (344), Conant (348), Glenbrook South (348), Prospect B (361) and Maine South (392).

Host Prospect was led by Kelly Kavanagh (85), Margherite Pettenuzzo (85), Emily Fleming (86), Taylor Chantry (88) and Emma Gries (88).

Conant's top scorers were Michelle Zhang (72), Alyssa Brand (89), Lina Jang (92) and Nimra Syed (95).

Palatine 188, Maine West 230: Palatine's Jenny Myslinski was the low medalist with a score of 39 in the Pirates' dual meet win at Palatine Hills. Meghan Fortunato chipped in a 48 for the hosts while the Warriors were led by Amber Ward's 58.