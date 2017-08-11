Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 8/11/2017 10:44 PM

Girls golf: Zhang's 72 best at Prospect Invite

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Conant's Michelle Zhang shot a 72 to win the individual girls golf crown of the Prospect Knights Invite on Friday at the Mt. Prospect Golf Club.

The team title went to New Trier (316), followed by St. Charles North (326), Stevenson (337), Prospect (344), Conant (348), Glenbrook South (348), Prospect B (361) and Maine South (392).

Host Prospect was led by Kelly Kavanagh (85), Margherite Pettenuzzo (85), Emily Fleming (86), Taylor Chantry (88) and Emma Gries (88).

Conant's top scorers were Michelle Zhang (72), Alyssa Brand (89), Lina Jang (92) and Nimra Syed (95).

Palatine 188, Maine West 230: Palatine's Jenny Myslinski was the low medalist with a score of 39 in the Pirates' dual meet win at Palatine Hills. Meghan Fortunato chipped in a 48 for the hosts while the Warriors were led by Amber Ward's 58.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account