Arlington preps for its biggest day with 35th Million

The new Arlington Million perpetual trophy stands about 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 33 pounds. It was crafted by Tiffany & Co. at its Rhode Island workshop. Courtesy of Arlington International Racecourse

Saturday is the biggest day of the year for Arlington International Racecourse, as die-hard racing fans and other spectators will gather at the track for the Arlington Million -- and all the pageantry that goes with it.

Post time for the 35th running of the Million is 6:19 p.m., but crowds will gather hours before for the other races and off-track events, including all-inclusive VIP parties with food and drink and a best-dressed competition.

Gates open at 11 a.m., and the first of a dozen races of the day is at 12:15 p.m. at the Arlington Heights racecourse. Other big races include the Beverly D., Secretariat Stakes and the American St. Leger.

"People stay. They make a day of it," said Tony Petrillo, the track's general manager.

With good weather in the forecast, track officials hope for some 35,000 attendees. Fans from as far as New York, Florida, California and Arizona have purchased tickets for Million Day.

"People come from all over," Petrillo said.

With several international horses in the race, the Million also attracts interest around the globe. The race will be broadcast in some 100 countries, and in the United States, it will be shown on the NBC Sports Network.

Opening ceremonies will include a performance from Cirque du Soleil's LUZIA, featuring two performers showing off their acrobatic work with soccer balls. Jim Cornelison, known for his rendition of the national anthem before Chicago Blackhawks games, will also sing it on Million Day.

Later, as horses enter the track for the Million race, Cornelison will perform "My Kind of Town."

The Chicago Cubs World Series trophy will be on display in the paddock where fans can take pictures, along with a new Arlington Million trophy.

Arlington commissioned Tiffany & Co. to design and build the trophy nine months ago, with input from Arlington Chairman Richard Duchossois and the staff. The trophy, weighing 33 pounds and standing 2 feet 6 inches tall, was crafted at the company's workshop in Rhode Island. It features a horse and jockey atop a golden arch, with a ring around the bottom featuring the names of all winners since the inaugural race in 1981.

"Since it's our 35th year, we felt we needed something new to start off another chapter in Arlington history," Petrillo said.

Called a perpetual trophy, it will remain on display at Arlington. Smaller trophies will be awarded Saturday to the winning owner, trainer and jockey.

After the race is made official, a master engraver from Tiffany will begin hand-engraving the winner's name on the perpetual trophy in the champagne toast tent.

Todd Ricketts, co-owner and board member of the Cubs, is expected to present one of the Million trophies to the winners, along with Duchossois. Other Chicago sports celebrities expected to be there include Joel Quenneville, Mike Ditka, Ozzie Guillen and Denis Savard.