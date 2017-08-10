Join our free Pigskin Picks contest for a chance at weekly prizes

This Tool Box Grill is part of the grand prize package for the Pigskin Picks contest.

Football fans everywhere now have a chance to "Beat the Pros" with the Daily Herald Media Group's weekly Pigskin Picks contest.

Each week, starting the week of Sept. 4 and continuing through the NFL playoffs, football fans can join our panel of experts to pick the 15 NFL teams they believe will win, plus pick the final score for one tiebreaker game. You don't have to be a Daily Herald subscriber to play.

Each week we will award weekly prizes to the person who gets the most picks correct. In case of ties, we will draw the name of the winner.

This free contest is your chance to see how you stack up against our NFL experts, which include Hub Arkush of Pro Football Weekly, sports reporter and anchor Dionne Miller of ABC 7, Daily Herald columnist Barry Rozner and Bears beat writer Bob LeGere, and other guests.

How to enter: First, sign up online at dailyherald.com/pigskinpicks. This is an online contest only, so printed submissions will not be accepted.

You may enter your picks and score prediction until five (5) minutes before the start of each game. If you fail to select a winner for any game, your pick will be the team that was selected by the majority of participants. However, you are not eligible to win a weekly prize if you fail to select a winner for more than one game in a given week, and you are not eligible to win the grand prize unless you complete your picks for each game for at least 11 weeks. The point value for selecting the winner of each game is as follows:

• Regular-season games: 1 point

• Wild-card and Divisional playoffs: 4 points

• Conference finals: 8 points

• Championship game: 16 points

Weekly prizes include gift cards from Binny's Beverage Depot, Tony's Fresh Market, Real Time Sports, Giordano's, and a pair of tickets to a Chicago Bears game.

The participant with the highest total "net score" at the end of the season will be deemed the grand prize winner. The Grand Prize is an Ultimate Tailgating package that includes a Bears canopy, grill, $100 gift card from Tony's Fresh Market, $100 gift card from Binny's Beverage Depot and more added each week.

The contest is free and runs for 21 weeks, so go to dailyherald.com/pigskinpicks and sign up today.