8/10/2017

Chicago Bears to hold practice at Prospect High School

  • Chicago Bears players break from a huddle during a practice last August at Warren Township High School in Gurnee. The Bears are planning to hold a similar practice on Aug. 17 at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer/2016 file

  • Josh Kerns, of Round Lake, right, and his brother, Jace, 9, watch the Chicago Bears practice last August at Warren Township High School in Gurnee.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
From Daily Herald News Services

The Chicago Bears are going back to high school again, this time with a team practice scheduled for Aug. 17 at Prospect High School.

The special practice session will take place at 6 p.m. next Thursday at George Gattas Memorial Stadium at Prospect High School, 801 W. Kensington Road, in Mount Prospect. Tickets are free but must be obtained online in advance. A limited number of tickets will be available starting at 11 a.m. Friday at http://www.chicagobears.com/events/varsity-bears.html.

Last year, when the Bears held a practice at Warren Township High School in Gurnee, tickets sold out in less than one hour.

Parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m., with gates opening at 4 p.m. and practice beginning at 6 p.m. Parking and shuttles also will be available at the Mount Prospect Parking Garage, 50 S. Emerson St., and Randhurst Parking Garage, 1 Randhurst Village Drive. from 3:30-9 p.m.

For more information, visit chicagobears.com.

