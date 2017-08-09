Suburban soccer stars make national watch list

Alexa Ben of DePaul was named to a national watch list of top college soccer players. The Schaumburg native is a senior midfielder at DePaul. Photo courtesy of DePaul Athletics

The United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club named 61 NCAA Division I players to the 2017 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists, including seven from Chicago area suburbs.

The MAC Hermann Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding male and female player in college soccer. This year's winners will be announced on Jan. 5, 2018 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Among the 30 women to make the watch list:

• Alexa Ben, a senior midfielder at DePaul from Schaumburg. Ben, a Schaumburg High School grad, is a two-time All-BIG EAST First Team selection. She scored 17 points in 17 matches last season.

• Alexis Pelafas, a junior forward at Central Michigan from Wheaton. Pelafas, a Wheaton North grad, was named All-MAC and set school records for goals (16) and points (35) in a single season.

Among the 31 men to make the watch list:

• Grant Lillard, a senior defender at Indiana from Hinsdale. Lillard, a Hinsdale Central grad, earned Second-Team All-America honors from both College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer.

• Ian McGrath, a senior midfielder at Evansville from New Lenox. McGrath, a Lincoln Way West grad, was the leading scorer for the Purple Aces last season with 11 goals and 24 points.

• Chris Mueller, a senior forward at Wisconsin from Schaumburg. Mueller, who played for the Chicago Sockers Academy, earned First Team All-Big Ten honors and led Badgers with 27 points in 2016.

• Ryan Sierakowski, a junior forward at Michigan State from McHenry. Sierakowski, a McHenry West grad, earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors and finished second in the Big Ten in goals scored with nine.

• Grant Stoneman, a junior defender at Loyola-Chicago from St. Charles. Stoneman, a Wheaton Academy grad, earned Second Team NSCAA All-America honors and First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference.