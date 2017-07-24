Sox' Swarzak fired up after shutting down Cubs for first career save

hello

White Sox reliever Anthony Swarzak, seen here in a February spring training game, earned his first career save Monday against the Cubs. Associated Press

When he retired Willson Contreras to end the game at Wrigley Field, Anthony Swarzak pounded his chest and yelled at catcher Kevan Smith to give him the baseball as a keepsake.

It was quite a milestone for the 31-year-old relief pitcher, who earned his first major-league save after recording four outs Monday in the Chicago White Sox's 3-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.

"Absolutely," Swarzak said when asked if he knew what happened. "I've been waiting for that opportunity for a long time. It's nice that I went in there and got it done. You think about that moment for years and then it finally happens.

"You just are trying to take a step back and reflect on what just happened, and I'll be able to come in tomorrow and be ready to go."

With closer David Robertson now with the Yankees after being traded last week, Swarzak and his 2.23 ERA deserve the right to continue getting save opportunities.

"We went with the guy who's been throwing the best," manager Rick Renteria said. "It's that simple."

With only $300,000 remaining on his one-year contract with the White Sox, Swarzak has a lot of trade value as the Monday's nonwaiver deadline approaches.

Swarzak has allowed only 1 earned run in his last 16 innings.

"I'm not in a position to determine where and when I pitch, or anything like that," Swarzak said. "I don't think I'll ever be that guy. I want to do best with the opportunity I'm given. Right now, I have the opportunity to pitch for the White Sox."

Quintana reunion:

The Cubs took a pass on batting practice before Monday afternoon's interleague game against the White Sox.

That didn't stop Jose Quintana from coming out of his new clubhouse and crossing the field to see his old teammates.

Traded from the Sox to the Cubs on July 13 for outfielder Eloy Jimenez, right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease and two other minor-league prospects, Quintana seemingly had a hug, smile and encouraging words for all of his former teammates that came out of the visiting clubhouse.

In 2 starts with the Cubs, Quintana is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria gave Quintana a big embrace on the field; it was the first time he had seen his former ace since the trade.

"I spoke to him the day he was moved and we had a long conversation over the phone," Renteria said. "I shared what I thought. I think he's in a good place. He's going to be a good piece for the Cubs."

Quintana started against St. Louis Sunday night, so he won't face the Sox in the four-game series.

Moncada moved:

Even though he was off to a 1-for-13 start at the plate since joining the White Sox from Class AAA Charlotte last Wednesday, Yoan Moncada was moved to No. 2 in the lineup Monday after hitting sixth in his first 4 games.

"(Moncada) has been having some really good at-bats here since he's been up," manager Rick Renteria said. "We're looking to see if he can continue to do that, maybe get on base for Pito (Jose Abreu), just be a part of that lineup that generates some people for Pito to be able to drive in."

Moncada did single in the his second at-bat against the Cubs, but the switch-hitter struck out four times and looked very uncomfortable trying to put a bunt down in the fifth inning after Melky Cabrera led off with a single.

• Twitter: @sgregor