Quintana happy to see old White Sox teammates; Moncada on the move

The Chicago Cubs took a pass on batting practice before Monday afternoon's interleague game against the rival Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field.

That didn't stop Jose Quintana from coming out of his new clubhouse and crossing the field to see his former teammates.

Traded from the Sox to the Cubs on July 13 for outfielder Eloy Jimenez, right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease and two other minor-league prospects, Quintana seemingly had a hug, smile and encouraging words for all of his former teammates that came out of the visiting clubhouse.

In 2 starts with the Cubs, Quintana is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria gave Quintana a big embrace on the field, the first time he saw his former ace since the trade.

"I spoke to him the day he was moved and we had a long conversation over the phone," Renteria said. "I shared what I thought. I think he's in a good place. He's going to be a good piece for the Cubs."

Quintana started against St. Louis Sunday night, so he won't face the Sox in the four-game series. The first two games are at Wrigley (Monday-Tuesday) and the final two are at Guaranteed Rate Field (Wednesday-Thursday).

Moncada moved:

Even though he is off to a 1-for-13 start at the plate since joining the White Sox from Class AAA Charlotte last Wednesday, Yoan Moncada was moved to No. 2 in the lineup Monday after hitting sixth in his first 4 games.

The promising rookies lone hit was a bases-loaded triple at Kansas City, and Moncada has also drawn 2 walks.

"(Moncada) has been having some really good at-bats here since he's been up," manager Rick Renteria said. "We're looking to see if he can continue to do that, maybe get on base for Pito (Jose Abreu), just be a part of that lineup that generates some people for Pito to be able to drive in."

