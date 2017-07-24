Images: White Sox top Cubs in opener of Crosstown Series, 3-1

hello

See action from the White Sox' 3-1 win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago Monday afternoon. The South Siders scored solo home runs from Matt Davidson and Adam Engel.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson celebrates down the first base line his home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Koji Uehara during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel (41) celebrates his home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Justin Grimm with Kevan Smith during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson, right, celebrates in the dugout after his home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Koji Uehara during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson (24) and Avisail Garcia celebrate their win over the Chicago Cubs after a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel (41) steps in front of Avisail Garcia and catches a fly ball from Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Justin Grimm returns to the mound after giving up a home run to Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel, background right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Cubs' Jon Jay catches a fly ball from Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia as Jason Heyward watches during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo is hit by a pitch from Chicago White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Cubs' Kyle Hendricks hits a broken bat RBI ground out to Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago. Ben Zobrist scored on the play.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago White Sox's Melky Cabrera singles off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu hits an RBI double off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago. Melky Cabrera scored on the play.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Koji Uehara, foreground, returns to the mound after giving up a home run to Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson, right, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, right, argues with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez after Hernandez called him out on strikes to end a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago.