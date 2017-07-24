Hendricks starts, Heyward leads off for Cubs vs. Sox

Anthony Rizzo, above, will have his customary third spot in the Cubs lineup today against the White Sox, with Jason Heyward leading off and followed by Kris Bryant as the No. 2 hitter. Associated Press

Kyle Hendricks makes his long-awaited return from the disabled list as he starts this afternoon's 1:20 p.m. game for the Cubs against the White Sox at Wrigley Field.

Hendricks last pitched on June 4, and he was on the disabled list since June 5 with tendinitis in his right hand. The reigning ERA champion is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA.

The Cubs will line up this way:

Jason Heyward, RF

Kris Bryant, 3B

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Willson Contreras, C

Kyle Schwarber, LF

Ben Zobrist, 2B

Jon Jay, CF

Javier Baez, SS

Hendricks, P