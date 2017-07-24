Hendricks starts, Heyward leads off for Cubs vs. Sox

Kyle Hendricks makes his long-awaited return from the disabled list as he starts this afternoon's 1:20 p.m. game for the Cubs against the White Sox at Wrigley Field.
Hendricks last pitched on June 4, and he was on the disabled list since June 5 with tendinitis in his right hand. The reigning ERA champion is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA.
The Cubs will line up this way:
Jason Heyward, RF
Kris Bryant, 3B
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Willson Contreras, C
Kyle Schwarber, LF
Ben Zobrist, 2B
Jon Jay, CF
Javier Baez, SS
Hendricks, P