Gonzalez starts, Cabrera leads off for White Sox vs. Cubs

Melky Cabrera, hitting .295 on the season, will bat leadoff for the Chicago White Sox as they take on the Chicago Cubs in today's Crosstown Cup series at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

Miguel Gonzalez gets the start for the opener of today's Crosstown Cup series against the Chicago Cubs. With the game at Wrigley Field, the designated hitter won't be in play, and Melky Cabrera will lead off for the White Sox.

Here's the White Sox lineup for this afternoon's game.

Melky Cabrea, LF

Yoan Moncada, 2B

Jose Abreu, IB

Avisail Garcia, RF

Matt Davidson, 3B

Tim Anderson, SS

Adam Engel, CF

Kevan Smith, C

Miguel Gonzalez, P

