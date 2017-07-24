Breaking News Bar
 
Cougars lose 2-1 in Fort Wayne

Daily Herald news services

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The Kane County Cougars (15-16, 54-44) fell victim Monday to a shutdown pitching effort from the home Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-11, 46-55), losing 2-1. No team scored after the third inning, and the Cougars bats were cold all night, striking out 15 times in the losing rubber-match. The lone offense for the Cougars came on a solo home run by Marcus Wilson.

Making his second straight start, right-hander Sam Lewis (3-3) surrendered the game's first run to the TinCaps in the first inning. Fernando Tatis Jr. began the efforts with a base hit, and scored on a line drive knock from Jorge Ona.

But in the third, the Cougars tied it up on a home run. With his team-leading ninth round-tripper, Wilson belted a solo homer, fresh off activation off the disabled list. It was the Cougars first home run in 13 games dating back to July 9th.

In this seesaw affair, the TinCaps re-claimed the lead for good in the home half of the third inning. Tatis left the yard for a solo home run past deep left field. It was Tatis' team-leading 17th home run of the season.

