posted: 7/24/2017 5:45 PM

Chicago Cubs want more night games at Wrigley

Chicago Sun-Times
Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney is urging Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to lift the cap on night games at Wrigley Field to allow the league average of 54 games under the lights.

"It should be lifted. . . . We're one of the few teams that not only has to beat everyone in our division, we also have to beat the city that we play in to try and win games," Kenney said during a live interview on WSCR-AM (670).

In an emailed statement, Alderman Tom Tunney said: "The ordinance governing evening activities inside Wrigley Field was negotiated by the Cubs, the community, myself and the mayor's office and has another seven years before it expires. The Cubs have chosen to schedule concerts in instead of night games."

